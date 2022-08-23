New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioethanol Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316164/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market rebounded in the year 2021. The major factors driving the market are the increasing government initiatives? and the uplifting of restrictions on marketing gasoline containing a higher percentage of ethanol in the United States?.



Over the short term, increasing favorable initiatives and blending mandates by regulatory bodies and rising environmental concerns by the use of fossil fuels and need for the bio-fuels, are the factors driving the market's growth.

Phasing out of fuel-based vehicles due to rising demand for electric vehicles and shifting focus to bio-butanol, are the factors which are hindering the market's growth.

Development of second-generation bio-ethanol production and increasing consumption of biofuels like bioethanol in the aviation industry is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the United States.



Increasing Usage in the Automotive and Transportation Sector



The largest applications of bioethanol are in the automotive and transportation industry as a fuel and fuel additive. It is used alongside conventional petrol to fuel petrol engines in road vehicles. It can also be used for the production of ETBE (ethyl-tertiary-butyl-ether), which is an octane booster and used in many types of petrol.

Blending bioethanol with conventional fuels improves its renewability. E10 fuel is so named because it contains 10% ethanol. Bioethanol is a low-carbon fuel that can help to decarbonize the transport industry.

Though bioethanol is dominated by biodiesel in Asia-Pacific and Europe, it is the majorly used biofuel in the North and South American regions. According to BP PLC, bioethanol accounted for around 83% and 72% of the total biofuel produced in North America and South and Central America regions, respectively.

In 2021, according to OICA data, the overall production of automotive increased by 3% compared to 2020. The global automotive production in 2021 was around 801,45,988 units.

In December 2020, the German motoring association ADAC backed the proposition of doubling the existing ethanol blending percentage with petrol in car engines from 10% to 20% in order to reduce carbon emissions.

With Asian countries like India and China announcing their plans to increase the blending of bioethanol in fuels, the consumption of bioethanol is likely to increase during the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Market



The North American region is dominating the bioethanol market share. The United States is the largest producer of bioethanol worldwide, followed by Brazil, China, India, and Canada. It is also the largest consumer of bioethanol.

In recent years, bioethanol production increased as a result of higher renewable fuel standard (RFS) targets and growth in domestic motor gasoline consumption, almost all of which is now blended with 10% ethanol by volume.

In 2021, the overall production of automobiles in North America was around 1,34,27,869 units compared to 1,33,74,404 units in 2020.

Around 93% of the country's 263 million registered automobiles can operate on E15. Furthermore, around 22 million flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the United States can run on ethanol blends up to E85.

The Canadian Clean Fuel Standard requires liquid fuel (gasoline, diesel, and home heating oil) suppliers to gradually reduce the carbon intensity of the fuels they produce and sell for use in Canada over time, resulting in a reduction in the carbon intensity of liquid fuels used in Canada of approximately 13% (below 2016 levels) by 2030.

These initiatives include the Canadian government's recent USD 1.5 billion investment in a Low-carbon and Zero-Emissions Fuels Fund, which may enhance support for local production and adoption of low-carbon fuels like hydrogen and biofuels.

Due to all the aforementioned factors, the demand in the market studied is expected to increase in the North American region.



Competitive Landscape



The bioethanol market is moderately fragmented in nature. Some of major players in the market include POET LLC, Valero, ADM, Green Plains Inc., and Alto Ingredients Inc., among others (not in any particular order).



