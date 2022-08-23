Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players SICPA, Prooftag, Giesecke & Devrient, Graphic Security Systems, AlpVision & Others

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at $37.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $88.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2030.



Secure packaging is one of the essential techniques used to prevent counterfeiting. Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of secure packaging of the products, such as security documents and event tickets to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. Anti-counterfeiting packaging prevents imitation and confirms safety of goods. Anti-counterfeit measurements are taken by companies, which help them minimize loss due to counterfeiting, in terms of revenue and loyalty.



Security document and event ticketing are popularly protected with covert authentication technologies. Holograms, security inks and dyes, tangents are the most preferred form of counterfeiting measures used in tracking the originality of documents and tickets. Entertainment printing and movie tickets are protected with holograms that show special remarks on the promotional tools. The U.S. government official have adopted hologram as effective measure for counterfeiting and are utilizing holograms for more than 2 decades.

However, the emergence of combinational authentication approach has reduced the popularity of holograms and are now being primarily used in event ticketing and other document protection. Furthermore, holograms find their application in tax stamps, ID documents, and event ticketing. For instance, the Ticketmaster, global leading ticket agency, protects its tickets with holograms. All these factors drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging for security documents and event ticketing. In addition, integrated product tracking is gaining importance in security document anti-counterfeiting. Banks notes and cheques are covered with such multilayered authentication approach, owing to high threat from counterfeiters to mimic the documents or other official proofs is another considerable factor driving the demand of the global market.

However, the application of track and trace solution complicates the operation during production and manufacturing process. RFID tags consume more time to be attached to the packaging. This in turn slows down the process that has a huge impact on the bulk production line. Barcode labels attached on products without serialization create barriers for identifying the batch of each product.



Government authorities engaged in regulating and controlling counterfeit activities now provide legislative support to companies dealing with anti-counterfeiting activities. Developed countries establish several regulatory policies for controlling counterfeit practices.

For example, in Germany, rules and regulations provide authority to manufacturers/distributors/affected parties, to take counter action against counterfeiters. Customs applications under the EU Customs Regulation (1383/2003) and German IP laws, provide authority to find and seize counterfeited goods, which are being sold in the market or stored. These favorable government policies promote the commercial application of advance technology, which ultimately drives the anti-counterfeit packaging market for security documents and event ticketing and is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.





The track and trace packaging technology is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

North America garnered the highest share of 42% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%.

