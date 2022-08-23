Functional food Ingredients Market Report 2022: Change in Lifestyle, Rise in Income Levels and Adoption of Healthy Consumption Contributing to Significant Growth Rate

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional food Ingredients Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 %. Technological advancement in food and beverage sector has led to healthy growth in this sector. Functional foods and beverages are those that provide an additional health benefit to the consumer beyond basic nutrition.

There is increasing demand for functional food across the globe. The change in lifestyle, rise in income levels and adoption of healthy consumption are the key factors of the functional food ingredients market. The functional food inhibits disease preventing, health boosting properties which in turn provide them with wide range of applications. The increase in health awareness among the people across globe tends to be the key driver in the market. Key applications of functional food are food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed. The functional food market is expected to grow in future as there is trend of organic products.



Increase in Consumption of Nutritious Food Drives the Market

There is tremendous rise in consumption of nutritious food products to ensure good health. The natural and organic food items are largely dominated by the market. The rise in demand has increased from past few decades, the diet food has also attracted the healthy consumers across various regions. The weight loss or management is a health benefit consumers are interested in getting from foods. About one-third of Americans listed increased energy, cardiovascular health, healthy aging or digestive health by use of functional food. In 2021 the global launches of functional food grew by 7.7 %. The pandemic has increased the social awareness of healthy consumption of food and beverages.

The change in lifestyle now includes consumption of healthy food by ensuring weight management, fresh mood and sufficient amount of protein intake. One of the biggest functional categories that we expect food and beverages to incorporate more in 2021 is those with a focus on mental health and mood modifying ingredients. We also expect repositioning around food and beverages that are not always deemed healthy for example, beers for running, hard seltzers, and fermented foods that provide probiotic benefits.

High Cost Restricting the Growth of the Market

The development of functional food is complex, expensive and uncertain. However various efforts are made by research and innovation departments in companies to assure cost efficient production. Technology used and high demand of functional food are key factors for driving the market. There is continuous investment on research and development to improve the market. The consumer needs have an increase in demand for past few years. The market is expected to grow if there is success in cost efficient methods. Instead of high cost there is high demand, this will drive the market in case of low cost products.

