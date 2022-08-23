IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., Discussing the Burgeoning Clean Electrification Movement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Todd Michaels, President and CEO of Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. CIPI, a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean-energy solutions provider.

To begin the interview, Michaels provided an introduction to Correlate Infrastructure Partners and its business model.

"Correlate Infrastructure Partners is the parent company for a series of technology and fulfillment subsidiaries in the clean energy space. Solar Site Design and Correlate are some of our commercial brands, and we're in the process of adding technologies and companies to our portfolio," Michaels said. "We're effectively looking at how to scale the business through technology enablement and automation, integrate and verticalize sales, develop projects and, ultimately, fulfill those projects on facilities in North America."

"The solutions that we deploy through those programs and subsidiaries in different parts of the country are things like solar, [energy] storage, energy efficiency and electric vehicle infrastructure," he continued. "We do that today in residential, commercial and industrial [applications], along with the burgeoning space of community-scale projects. This is a rapidly growing segment – the energy transition and electrification sector – that has been growing somewhere around 30% year-over-year. Today, these solutions are emerging technologies with light adoption, but things like solar are actually forecast to be somewhere around 40% of the actual overall capacity of energy generation in the U.S. by 2050."

"There is an opportunity here. It just makes sense," Michaels noted. "Grid costs have gone up, while solar costs have gone down. It has become the most reliable, carbon efficient and cost-effective way to get your energy."

Regulatory tailwinds are also working in Correlate Infrastructure Partners' favor. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 15, 2022, secures the nation's largest-ever investment to tackle climate change. In total, roughly $386 billion are dedicated to curbing harmful emissions and promoting green technologies.

"It has never been a better time for our business," he added. "We were on a great trajectory growing organically, but the incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act are going to be a major leap forward for our business."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Todd Michaels, President and CEO of Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. CIPI, to learn more about the company's recent corporate milestones and the factors that have it tracking to "around $60 million of awarded and contracted projects" for 2022.

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. CIPI offers a complete suite of clean energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, management services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.correlateinfra.com.

