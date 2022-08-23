DIRTT Announces Temporary Suspension of Operations at Rock Hill, SC Facility: Manufacturing Capacity Shifts to Facilities in Savannah, GA and Calgary, AB

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the "Company") DRTTDRT announced today the suspension of operations at its manufacturing facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina. With sufficient capacity for current and expected production requirements at its facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Calgary, Alberta, the decision is part of the Company's ongoing focus on realigning the organization, driving efficiency, and improving profitability.



"We're committed to meeting our clients' expectations when it comes to building a quality, agile space," says Benjamin Urban, DIRTT's CEO. "DIRTT's approach to industrialized construction ensures quality and project lead times will not be impacted as we shift production to our other facilities."

DIRTT will continue to assess its capacity requirements and will evaluate options to resume operations at the Rock Hill facility as volume demand continues to expand.

Mr. Urban also notes, "I'd like to thank the Rock Hill team for their commitment to building exceptional spaces for our clients across the United States and Canada. We'll be supporting our Rock Hill staff with their transitions."

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "DRTT" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

