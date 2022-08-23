SI-BONE To Present at The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. SIBN, a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Management will be hosting a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE SIBN is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since 2009, when SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, more than 2,800 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 70,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two randomized controlled trials and over 100 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish near universal coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure. Supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, SI-BONE has actively leveraged its market leadership position in recent years to further clinical research, and evolve and commercialize novel surgical treatment solutions for SI-Joint pain, sacropelvic and pelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

