AGF's John Christofilos Named President of the Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA)

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is proud to share that John Christofilos, AGF's Chief Trading Officer, has been named President of the Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. (CSTA) effective August 20, 2022.
While maintaining his role and responsibilities at AGF, John will serve as an active representative of the CSTA, including operating as the liaison between all of its Affiliates and the U.S.-based Security Traders Association (STA), as it carries out its three-fold mission to:
- Promote and improve the ethics and business standards among those, wherever situated, who are engaged in the business of buying, selling or trading in securities;
- Maintain communication with self-regulatory organizations and local and national governments and their agencies in respect of the regulation of the markets in which securities are traded; and
- Foster cooperation among all segments of the world-wide securities industry in order to enhance free and open markets for the mutual benefit of its membership and in the best interests of investors, foreign or domestic.
"I'm honoured to be named CSTA President and excited to serve as a national voice and advocate for its affiliate trading organizations across Canada," said John Christofilos. "Trading is foundational to our securities markets, and promoting strong ethics and business practices among market participants – as well as free and open access – is essential for markets to function properly."
AGF understands the importance of giving back to the industry to help promote and shape its development. Employees are encouraged to participate in industry organizations and associations, and representatives from the firm serve on a variety of boards, committees and working groups.
"As a longtime market participant and CSTA member, I look forward to taking on a more active role in supporting the Association as it carries out its mission," Christofilos added.
"As Chairman, I'm pleased to welcome John on behalf of the CSTA. We look forward to working with him to maintain our excellent relationships with regulators, marketplaces, vendors and of course, members," said Paula Sexsmith, CSTA Chair. "As the public face of the CSTA, John's enthusiasm for capital markets and advocacy for our industry will be beneficial to the Association and provide value for years to come."
About The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc.
The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. is a professional trade organization that works to
improve the ethics, business standards and working environment for members who are engaged in the buying, selling and trading of securities (mainly equities). The CSTA represents over 850 members
nationwide, and is led by Governors from each of four distinct regions (Toronto, Montreal, Prairies and Vancouver).
The organization was founded in 2000 to serve as a national voice for our affiliate organizations. The CSTA is also affiliated with the Security Traders Association (STA) in the United States of America, which has approximately 4,200 members globally, making it the largest organization of its kind in the world.
About AGF Management Limited
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.
AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.
AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.
