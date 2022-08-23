Anaqua to Support Global Industrial Automation and Test and Measurement Solutions Provider Yokogawa with their IP Portfolio Management

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua , the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that Yokogawa Electric Corporation will use Anaqua's AQX platform to help more effectively manage their valuable IP portfolios globally.



With operations in more than 60 countries, the Yokogawa Group provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, biomass materials, pulp and paper, steel, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, asset management, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies.

Yokogawa will use Anaqua's AQX platform for IP management, annuities (in conjunction with Anaqua Services), patent analytics (through integration with Anaqua's AcclaimIP), as well as AQX modules for IP awards and financial management.

Nobuo Tanaka, General Manager of the Intellectual Property Department at Yokogawa Electric, said: "Yokogawa's goal is to provide value through a System of Systems (SoS) approach. In SoS, value is created by complex combinations of a wide variety of intellectual property. Therefore, we believe that the strategic value of IP will increase significantly. With the AQX platform, we look forward to being able to execute IP activities that are more aligned with business strategies due to advanced analysis and appropriate management of our IP portfolio."

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: "We are honored to be selected by Yokogawa Electric to help them streamline and maximize their IP lifecycle management, and are thrilled to welcome another innovative Japanese company to the Anaqua client community."

About Yokogawa

https://www.yokogawa.com/

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment's need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua's solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.