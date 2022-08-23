Southeast Nebraska Communications Invests in the Future of Active Ethernet Network with Switch to DZS Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS DZSI, a global leader in access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that rural innovator Southeast Nebraska Communications (SNC) is upgrading its existing point-to-point fiber infrastructure with next generation Active Ethernet solutions from DZS. An early adopter of Active Ethernet technology, SNC was looking for a ready-to-deploy solution that allows them to position their network for the future and replace their aging and discontinued access infrastructure. DZS, a leading Active Ethernet vendor based in America, was a natural choice for SNC, offering a cutting-edge technology that could not only snap into their existing point-to-point infrastructure, but enable their network to have an easy path to multi-gigabit services in the future as services like 8K HD TV, virtual conferencing, immersive gaming, telemedicine, and "metaverse" experiences evolve.



"We were looking for a robust, future-proof product set to replace our existing network gear as our previous vendor no longer supports Active Ethernet," said Ray Joy, vice president and general manager, SNC. "We found the perfect solution with DZS, which enables us to meet our current service offering today, and leap to gig and multi-gig services when we are ready. It was time for us to retire our old equipment and prepare for the future, and we are excited to report that with our DZS network in place, we are already seeing higher service quality, fewer truck rolls, operational cost savings and more satisfied subscribers with fewer issues."

SNC's state-of-the-art Active Ethernet network infrastructure includes solutions from the DZS Velocity Access Edge and DZS Helix Subscriber Edge portfolio, including:

DZS Velocity V2, V14 and V16 Access Edge Platforms . All of these ultra high-capacity, fiber-optimized chassis can leverage common Active Ethernet line cards that bring services from 1 Gbps to 40 Gbps to subscribers. Ideally suited for residential triple-play and high-bandwidth business customers, the Velocity chassis provide industry-leading Active Ethernet density in a variety of environmentally hardened form factors ranging from a compact 2RU, 2 service card slot chassis to a 14RU, 16 service card slot chassis.

. All of these ultra high-capacity, fiber-optimized chassis can leverage common Active Ethernet line cards that bring services from 1 Gbps to 40 Gbps to subscribers. Ideally suited for residential triple-play and high-bandwidth business customers, the Velocity chassis provide industry-leading Active Ethernet density in a variety of environmentally hardened form factors ranging from a compact 2RU, 2 service card slot chassis to a 14RU, 16 service card slot chassis. DZS Helix Subscriber Edge Optical Network Terminals (ONTs). A broad range of termination devices that bring gigabit and multi-gigabit experiences to the connected home and business.

"DZS, along with its value-added reseller Goldfield Telecom, is proud to support the network upgrade requirements of SNC, a fiber access pioneer that has served changing communications needs across Nebraska for more than 100 years," said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, DZS. "As some access vendors withdraw from the Active Ethernet marketplace, DZS is stepping up, enabling our customers to retain their preferred network configurations, improve manageability, reliability and performance, and prepare their networks for a leap to multi-gigabit services in the future. We are thrilled that this forward-looking service provider, one of many in the state of Nebraska that has recently adopted DZS solutions, has chosen to standardize on our platforms from their central office to their subscribers' premises, and look forward to supporting them going forward as they continue to meet the growing demands of the communities they serve."

"DZS, with its standards-based interoperability, flexible form factors, temperature-hardened platforms and reputation for quality, was clearly the best choice for SNC's Active Ethernet topology," continued Joy. "We are part-way through our upgrade today, and are thrilled that DZS has enabled a smooth, customer-controlled upgrade path and allowed us to keep pace with our deployment plans."

DZS Velocity Access Edge platforms and DZS Helix Subscriber Edge solutions accelerate and simplify the network-wide deployment of future-proof, next-generation multi-gigabit services over fiber. This enables service providers to deliver the advanced services their customers increasingly expect, while enjoying optimum flexibility, operational simplicity and clear upgrade paths that maximize current investments.

