HERE Technologies achieves AWS Supply Chain Competency

Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, a leading location data and technology platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Supply Chain Competency. This designation recognizes HERE for helping customers solve their critical supply chain challenges.
Achieving the AWS Supply Chain Competency differentiates HERE as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with validated expertise and proven customer success delivering supply chain solutions for companies of every size and segment to enhance their responsiveness to customers, strengthen their resilience to disruptions, and become more responsible to the environment and global community.
"HERE is proud to achieve the AWS Supply Chain Competency status," said Erminio Di Paola, Vice President of Product Management at HERE. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies improve visibility and logistics strategies across their entire supply chain – from warehouse, to middle and last mile – through customized asset tracking, shipment visibility and routing services that help reduce costs and improve estimated times of arrival."
The competency achievement comes on the heels of an announcement HERE made in May regarding its strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help organizations improve supply chain visibility, transportation and logistics (T&L), fleet routing, and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) from the first-to-last mile of delivery.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
HERE has previously achieved AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency status to use location-based services to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.
Media Contacts
Reed Findlay
+1 703 966 6284
Reed.findlay@here.com
Jordan Stark
+1 312 316 4537
Jordan.stark@here.com
About HERE Technologies
HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit here.com and 360.here.com.
