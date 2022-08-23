ADDvantage Technologies Builds Temporary Towers to Enable Connectivity and Coverage at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY ("ADDvantage Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that it played a part in enhancing the experience of festival-goers at the 2022 Lollapalooza Music Festival, which was held from July 28-31 at Grant Park in Chicago.



The Company's Fulton subsidiary, as part of their ongoing business with AT&T, built three large temporary towers around the perimeter of Grant Park in downtown Chicago. The towers helped ensure that AT&T's wireless subscribers at Lollapalooza, and other customers in the area, were able to get excellent wireless coverage during the festival, which historically attracts more than 300,000 people over the course of several days. The temporary infrastructure augmented cell signals and internet connectivity during the event and were removed from the park approximately one week after the festival ended. The three temporary towers provided the radio coverage and capacity of about a dozen traditional towers.



"Large sports, music or political events that draw huge crowds can put a significant strain on the wireless infrastructure, making it difficult for attendees to use mobile devices and impacting nearby businesses and homes, even if they are not attending the event," commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer of ADDvantage Technologies. "Fulton Technologies has almost a 40-year history supporting AT&T and the other Carriers in the greater Midwest as a sub-contractor and providing technical support to all of the wireless carriers to deploy additional cell sites and access points to minimize disruption for subscribers and improve network reliability for our Carrier customers. This quick-hitting, temporary deployment of Wireless cell sites is an important capability, further bolstering our relationship with AT&T and all of the Wireless industry Carriers."

Fulton personnel worked around the clock to support this initiative, before, during and after the event taking care to avoid damage to the park and ensuring the temporary structures could be seamlessly removed after the event.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

