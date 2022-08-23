Pan American Energy Corp. Announces Option Agreement for Big Mack Property

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") PNRG PAANF is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Magabra Resources Corporation (the "Vendor") dated August 22, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in and to the Big Mack Property, which consists of a single mining lease (LEA-107832) in the Paterson Lake Area located approximately 80 kilometres north of Kenora, Ontario, Canada (the "Property"). The Property occurs within the Separation Lake Greenstone Belt (SLGB) and has been studied by the Ontario Geological Survey and Ontario government for the rare-metal pegmatite potential of the area. Exploration work to date has identified a series of petalite and rare earth pegmatites on the Property.



"This transaction with Magabra Resources Corporation represents another transformational step forward for Pan American Energy Corp" says CEO, Jason Latkowcer. "Adding a hard rock lithium asset to our portfolio diversifies the Company's lithium projects beyond our current Green Energy Lithium brine project in Utah. The Big Mack Project is known for having a series of petalite and rare earth pegmatites including Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT), with meaningful historical assay records. We would like to thank Perry Heatherington and his team and look forward to collaborating on further exploration and development of the Big Mack Project"

Terms of the Option Agreement

In consideration for a series of cash and share payments, and the incurring of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases, the Company may acquire up to a 90% interest in the Property, as follows:

Phase One

In phase one, the Company shall be entitled to acquire a 51% interest in and to the Property by:

paying C$80,000 in cash to the Vendor within thirty (30) days following the Effective Date;

issuing, within sixty (60) days following the Effective Date, such number common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares ") to the Vendor having a value equal to C$200,000, calculated on the date of issuance using the market price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on such date, such Shares being subject to voluntary resale restrictions whereby, subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, 50% of such Shares shall be released to the Vendor immediately upon the date of issuance, and the remaining 50% shall be released four (4) months after the date of issuance; and

") to the Vendor having a value equal to C$200,000, calculated on the date of issuance using the market price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " ") on such date, such Shares being subject to voluntary resale restrictions whereby, subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, 50% of such Shares shall be released to the Vendor immediately upon the date of issuance, and the remaining 50% shall be released four (4) months after the date of issuance; and incurring, within twelve (12) months following the Effective Date, C$1,000,000 worth of exploration expenditures on the Property.



Phase Two

Conditional upon completion of phase one, the Company shall be entitled to acquire an additional 24% interest in and to the Property, for a total interest of 75%, by:

paying an additional C$90,000 in cash to the Vendor on or before the date that is twelve (12) months following the Effective Date;

issuing, on or before the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the Effective Date, such additional number of Shares to the Vendor having a value equal to C$400,000, calculated on the date of issuance using the market price of the Shares on the CSE on such date, such Shares being subject to voluntary resale restrictions whereby, subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, 50% of such Shares shall be released to the Vendor immediately upon the date of issuance, and the remaining 50% shall be released four (4) months after the date of issuance; and

incurring, within twenty-four (24) months following the Effective Date, an additional C$1,000,000 worth of exploration expenditures on the Property.



Phase Three

Conditional upon completion of phase one and phase two, the Company shall be entitled to acquire an additional 15% interest in and to the Property, for a total interest of 90%, by:

paying an additional C$30,000 in cash to the Vendor on or before the date that is thirty-six (36) months following the Effective Date;

issuing, on or before the date that is thirty-six (36) months following the Effective Date, such additional number of Shares to the Vendor having a value equal to C$100,000, calculated on the date of issuance using the market price of the Shares on the CSE on such date, such Shares being subject to voluntary resale restrictions whereby, subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, 50% of such Shares shall be released to the Vendor immediately upon the date of issuance, and the remaining 50% shall be released four (4) months after the date of issuance; and

incurring, within thirty-six (36) months following the Effective Date, an additional C$1,000,000 worth of exploration expenditures on the Property.



Upon satisfaction of phase three, the Company will grant the Vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty"), with the Company retaining the right to buy back from the Vendor the NSR Royalty for C$2,000,000.

