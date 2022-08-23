Seer Announces Publication of Seminal Study Demonstrating the Power of Engineered Nano-Bio Interactions to Enable Deep Access to the Proteome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. SEER today announced the publication of a study demonstrating the performance of the technology underlying the Proteograph™ Product Suite for deep, unbiased, precise, scalable proteomics. The paper, entitled "Enhanced competition at the nano-bio interface enables comprehensive characterization of protein corona dynamics and deep coverage of proteomes" was published in Advanced Materials on August 20, 2022.



This study combines state-of-the-art proteomics methods, nanoengineering, and machine learning to deeply dissect the nano-bio interface for highly parallel sampling of proteins. The optimization of nano-bio interactions was shown to drive protein corona diversity and provide access to thousands of under-sampled proteins, which could enable the discovery of novel biomarkers and biological insights. By deeply understanding the mechanisms of protein corona formation, nanoparticles can be engineered, and assays developed, for highly reproducible deep unbiased proteomics at scale.

"The publication of this paper in Advanced Materials highlights some of the ongoing innovations we are building into our products, which enable deep interrogation of the proteome at the peptide and amino acid level," said Omid Farokhzad, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of Seer. "This paper significantly expands the field's understanding of nano-bio interactions, which we leverage to develop reproducible and scalable solutions for deep, unbiased proteomics. Our Proteograph Product Suite is being adopted by customers around the world to conduct first-of-their kind studies that explore the proteome at a depth, resolution and scale that was not possible previously."

Seer's Proteograph Product Suite enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, depth, and breadth of data. Seer's proprietary engineered nanoparticles deliver reproducible performance across samples, labs, and experiments, providing peptide level information that is key to identifying protein variants. The accompanying Proteograph Analysis Suite offers cloud-scalable software for proteomic data analysis, visualization, and generation of biological insights. The Proteograph Product Suite makes it easy to add unbiased, deep, rapid proteomics studies at scale to any lab.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

