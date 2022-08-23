Skyya Named Best Public Relations Firm by Twin Cities Business

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyya , an award-winning PR agency with offices in New York, Minneapolis and Denver, today announced that the firm was named the Best Public Relations Firm by Twin Cities Business 2022 Best of Business Reader's Choice Poll . Best of Business is the result of a voting process by business professionals to determine companies that exemplify true excellence in their respective industries. A high-growth independently-owned PR agency, Skyya works with a broad range of category-leading clients across the automotive & transportation, mobility, as well as tech and outdoor products to create lasting impact for both B2B and B2C audiences.



Led by Founders Susan Donahue and Derek Peterson, Skyya is recognized for award-winning public relations campaigns, corporate and crisis communications, government and investor relations and the firm's renowned business and financial press bureau. Skyya works with some of the most innovative and trusted names in electric and autonomous vehicles, technology, passenger vehicles and commercial fleets along with automotive startups committed to advancing the future of sustainable transportation across commercial EVs, agriculture, energy and infrastructure. Skyya delivers strategic counsel and consistent results to clients with regular earned media in the most influential media outlets in the world including Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg, INSIDER, Reuters, CNBC, FOX Business, Forbes, Axios and Fortune.

Skyya has been focused on the technology sector since its founding in 2008 - including satellite, telecommunications, SaaS, CPG, consumer electronics and tech companies. Skyya pivoted to include working with public and private companies across the automotive, mobility and transportation and tech ecosystem. Specifically with new electric passenger and commercial vehicles, commercial autonomous vehicles and the sustainable technology space. Since Skyya's purposeful pivot in 2020, the firm has seen unpresented growth as a result of a continual increase of new clients and scope in the U.S. and Europe.

"Reflecting on 14 years in business and the momentum and success over the last few years achieved by a laser focus on the automotive, technology and outdoor industries is humbling and impressive, and it's an honor to be recognized by the Minneapolis business community," said Derek Peterson, co-founder and CEO of Skyya. "We first made a name for ourselves in the transportation sector with wildly successful campaigns including the launch of the Polaris Slingshot, the resurgence and launch of the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand, the international debut of the Energica Experia electric motorcycle, and Gatik's first-ever fully driverless trucks that hit the roads for Walmart earlier this year. We have built a team of high-performing, results-driven, passionate PR practitioners who understand the industries they are working in, develop meaningful and fruitful relationships with journalists and stop at nothing to garner stellar results for our clients."

"It's an exciting time in the automotive, transportation, and mobility sector as automakers transition to electric and autonomous vehicles. We are proud of the work we are doing on behalf of our clients to advance the future of sustainable transportation across passenger and commercial EVs, agriculture, energy and infrastructure," said Susan Donahue, co-founder and managing director of Skyya. "It's an honor to be recognized as the Best PR Firm in Minneapolis where we are headquartered and where a number of our Fortune 500 clients are also headquartered."

"We are equally proud of our business and financial press bureau that has taken clients through IPOs, multi-billion dollar SPAC deals, mergers and acquisitions, and analyst and investor days with billions of earned media impressions," continued Donahue. "Through our long standing relationships with prominent anchors and producers at leading financial news networks and news outlets throughout the country, we have provided access and created national profiles for public company CEOs, executed on successful earnings campaigns, and elevated companies and products to be household names."

To learn more about Skyya's clients and services, visit skyya.com.

About Skyya

Founded in 2008, Skyya is an award-winning public relations and strategic communications agency with unparalleled experience serving the unique needs of innovative brands across the globe from emerging start-ups to challenger brands to leading Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Minneapolis with offices in New York and Denver, and agency partners in London and Munich, Skyya's highly experienced and energetic team brings a wealth of talent and commitment to provide inspired programs that surround our clients' brands. Skyya helps clients stand out with messages, ideas, audiences, and campaigns that create brand loyalists and drive significant business results for technology, transportation and mobility brands. To learn more, visit www.skyya.com.

Contact