SMX Achieves StateRAMP Authorization for Next-Gen Managed Services

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ recognized visionary of next-generation cloud solutions, announced it has achieved StateRAMP Authorization for its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) platform to support digital transformations using state-of-the-art private, public, and hybrid cloud managed solutions. CAMS increases an organization's ability to create new business value, without compromising long-term environment sustainability. SMX delivers on this commitment through a fully integrated cloud management platform and site reliability service delivery model.
The StateRAMP organization promotes cybersecurity best practices through education, advocacy, and policy development to support members and improve the cyber posture of state and local governments and the citizens they support. "This StateRAMP Authorization builds upon multiple federal and defense authorizations and is an essential part of providing outcome assured capabilities to our state and local security focused customers," said John Sankovich, President of Cloud Solutions at SMX. "As premier partners of the major cloud services providers, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google, we are enabling our customers to digitally transform capabilities that meet the government's rigorous compliance requirements." Review the complete list of StateRAMP authorized products at https://stateramp.org/product-list/.
To better support our nation's most critical government and enterprise networks, cybersecurity has been a cornerstone of SMX solutions for decades. "Government organizations are under constant pressure to ensure protection from constantly evolving threats and vulnerabilities, while also taking advantage of innovative cloud native capabilities," said Razaq Ahmed, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at SMX. "StateRAMP helps to simplify cloud compliance and risk management for government agencies, while providing assurance that their ongoing security posture has been validated to consume services quickly." To learn more about SMX solutions visit https://www.smxtech.com/services/cloud.
About SMX
SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, solutions C5ISR and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating near clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com
