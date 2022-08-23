Outlook on the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Global Market to 2027 - Flourishing Medical and Dental Care Tourism Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Alloplast, Others) By Material, By Mechanism, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bone graft substitute market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as flourishing medical and dental care tourism industry and the increased prevalence of dental diseases are primarily driving the market demand.

The rise in the use of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts and the availability of affordable and quality dental treatment services in developing countries like India and China are influencing the market demand positively. Also, the ongoing technological advancements such as the use of Tri-calcium phosphate, which is used as a synthetic scaffold in the dentistry sector, and the surge in budget allocation by leading authorities to develop the dental sector of their country are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



The global dental bone graft substitute market is segmented by type, material, mechanism, product, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into synthetic bone graft, xenograft, allograft, autograft, alloplast, and others.

The dental xenograft segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors like easy availability, sterility, reduced morbidity, long shelf life, and reduced risk of transferring diseases offered by dental xenograft are driving the segment demand.



The major market players operating in the global bone graft substitute market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., NovaBone Products, LLC, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global dental bone graft substitute market based on type, material, mechanism, product, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global dental bone graft substitute market

To identify drivers and challenges for global dental bone graft substitute market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dental bone graft substitute market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dental bone graft substitute market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dental bone graft substitute market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market



6. Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Alloplast, Others)

6.2.2. By Material (Collagen, Human Cell Source, Animal Source, Others)

6.2.3. By Mechanism (Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteopromotion, Osteogenesis)

6.2.4. By Product (Bio OSS, Osteograf, Grafton)

6.2.5. By Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift)

6.2.6. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others)

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

8. Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

9. North America Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

10. South America Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Institut Straumann AG

14.2. Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

14.3. DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.

14.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

14.5. Medtronic Plc.

14.6. Stryker Corporation

14.7. Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.

14.8. Geistlich Pharma AG

14.9. RTI Surgical

14.10. BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

14.11. Dentium Co., Ltd.

14.12. NovaBone Products, LLC

14.13. Botiss Biomaterials GmbH

14.14. Collagen Matrix Inc.

14.15. Wright Medical Group N.V.



15. Strategic Recommendations



