Outlook on the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Global Market to 2027 - Flourishing Medical and Dental Care Tourism Industry is Driving Growth

The global bone graft substitute market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as flourishing medical and dental care tourism industry and the increased prevalence of dental diseases are primarily driving the market demand.
The rise in the use of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts and the availability of affordable and quality dental treatment services in developing countries like India and China are influencing the market demand positively. Also, the ongoing technological advancements such as the use of Tri-calcium phosphate, which is used as a synthetic scaffold in the dentistry sector, and the surge in budget allocation by leading authorities to develop the dental sector of their country are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.
The global dental bone graft substitute market is segmented by type, material, mechanism, product, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into synthetic bone graft, xenograft, allograft, autograft, alloplast, and others.
The dental xenograft segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors like easy availability, sterility, reduced morbidity, long shelf life, and reduced risk of transferring diseases offered by dental xenograft are driving the segment demand.
The major market players operating in the global bone graft substitute market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., NovaBone Products, LLC, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global dental bone graft substitute market based on type, material, mechanism, product, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global dental bone graft substitute market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global dental bone graft substitute market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dental bone graft substitute market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dental bone graft substitute market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dental bone graft substitute market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market
6. Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Autograft, Alloplast, Others)
6.2.2. By Material (Collagen, Human Cell Source, Animal Source, Others)
6.2.3. By Mechanism (Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteopromotion, Osteogenesis)
6.2.4. By Product (Bio OSS, Osteograf, Grafton)
6.2.5. By Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift)
6.2.6. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others)
6.2.7. By Company (2021)
6.2.8. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
8. Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
9. North America Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
10. South America Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Institut Straumann AG
14.2. Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation)
14.3. DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.
14.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
14.5. Medtronic Plc.
14.6. Stryker Corporation
14.7. Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.
14.8. Geistlich Pharma AG
14.9. RTI Surgical
14.10. BioHorizons IPH, Inc.
14.11. Dentium Co., Ltd.
14.12. NovaBone Products, LLC
14.13. Botiss Biomaterials GmbH
14.14. Collagen Matrix Inc.
14.15. Wright Medical Group N.V.
15. Strategic Recommendations
