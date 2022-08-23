Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~18% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand Owing to the Development of Advanced Cell Preservation Methods, and Increasing Adoption of Cell Therapies – Kenneth Research

New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market ' for the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Profiling of key market players

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size:

The global cell banking outsourcing market generated the revenue of approximately USD 7200.1 million in the year 2021 and is expected to garner a significant revenue by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can primarily be attributed to the development of advanced preservation techniques for cells, and increasing adoption of regenerative cell therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. Additionally, factors such as growing demand for gene therapy, and increasing worldwide prevalence of cancer are expected to drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 10 million people died of cancer across the globe in 2020. The most recurrent cases of deaths because of cancer were lung cancer which caused 1.80 million deaths, colon, and rectum cancer which caused 916 000 deaths, liver cancer which caused 830 000 deaths, stomach cancer which caused 769 000 deaths, and breast cancer which caused 685 000 deaths. Furthermore, it was noticed that about 30% of cancer cases in low and lower-middle income nations are caused by cancer-causing diseases such the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070777

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region gained the largest share of the revenue in 2021

Bank storage segment to dominate the revenue graph

Adult cell banking sub-segment remains prominent in the product segment

Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Increasing demand for stem cell therapy, and increasing biopharmaceutical production are estimated to fuel the growth of the global cell banking outsourcing market. Among the geriatric population around the world, the demand of stem cell therapy is at quite a high rate. Hence, growing geriatric population across the globe is also expected be an important factor to influence the market growth. According to the data by World Health Organisation (WHO), the number and proportion of geriatric population, meaning the people aged 60 years and older in the population is rising. The number of people aged 60 years and older was 1 billion in 2019. This number is estimated to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050.

In addition to this, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives by governments around the world, and growing awareness about stem cell banking are predicted to be major factors to propel the growth of the market. The growth of the global cell banking outsourcing market, over the forecast period, can be further ascribed to the rising investments in the R&D activities to continuously bring up more feasible solutions for medical procedures. According to research reports, since 2000, global research and development expenditure has more than tripled in real terms, rising from approximately USD 680 billion to over USD 2.5 trillion in 2019.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/cell-banking-outsourcing-market/10070777

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

The global cell banking outsourcing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Advanced Healthcare Facilities Drove Market in the North America Region

The market in the North America region held the largest market share in terms of revenue in the year 2021. The growth of the market in this region is majorly associated with the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies & manufacturers in the region, and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells as therapeutics. Increasing number of bone marrow and cord blood transplants throughout the region is also estimated to positively influence the market growth. It was noted that, 4,864 unrelated and 4,160 related bone marrow and cord blood transplants were performed in the United States in 2020.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Influence Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the increasing investment in biotechnology sector by government and private companies specifically in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing pool of patient with chronic diseases, such as cancer, and the ongoing research & development activities for cancer treatment is expected to propel the growth of the market. Further, increasing percentage of regional health expenditure contributing to the GDP is also estimated to be a significant factor to influence the growth of the cell banking outsourcing market in the Asia Pacific region. As per The World Bank, in the year 2019, share of global health expenditure in East Asia & Pacific region accounted to 6.67% of GDP.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070777

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Bank Phase

Bank Storage

Bank Preparation

Bank Characterization

Bank Testing

The bank storage segment held the largest market share in the year 2021 and is expected to maintain its share by growing with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is anticipated to be driven by the development of effective preservation technologies such as cryopreservation technique. Cryopreservation is a technique in which low temperature is used to preserve the living cells and tissue for a longer time. With the growing healthcare expenditure per capita across the world, demand for bank storage increasing notably. As sourced from The World Bank, in 2019, worldwide health expenditure per capita was USD 1121.97.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070777

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Product

Cord Cell Banking

Adult Cell Banking

IPS Stem Cell Banking

Others

The adult cell banking segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the global cell banking outsourcing market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the significant prevalence of chronic diseases among the adults around the globe. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine 71.8% of adult population suffered from cardiovascular diseases, 56% had diabetes, and 14.7% adults had arthritis as of 2020.

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Cell Type

Stem Cell Banking

Cord Cell Banking

Adult Stem Cell Banking

IPS Stem Cell Banking

Embryonic Stem Cell Banking

Non-Stem Cell Banking

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Bank Type

Master Cell Banking

Viral Cell Banking

Working Cell Banking

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cell banking outsourcing market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are SGS SA, WuXi AppTec, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., BSL Bioservice, LUMITOS AG, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., REPROCELL Inc, CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED, Reliance Life Sciences, and Clean Biologics and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070777

Recent Developments in the Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

In September 2021, LifeCell released a digital campaign – Hope is Life, for their unique community stem cell banking programme. Under this model, baby's preserved cord blood stem cells become part of a common pool that is shared only among the community members.

In February 2021, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. entered into a collaborative license agreement with Duke University. The agreement grants Cryo-Cell the rights to proprietary processes and regulatory data related to cord blood and cord tissue developed at Duke.

Browse More Related Reports:

Immunoassays in R&D Market Segmentation by Application (Cancer Research, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Endocrinology, and Others); by End-Use (Academic Laboratories & Institutions, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others); and by Product & Services (Analyzers, Software & Services, and Kits & Reagents)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Global Vaginal Slings Market Segmentation by End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers); and by Slings Type (Conventional, and Advanced Vaginal Slings)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Chemotherapy Market Segmentation by Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Stomach, and Ovarian Cancer, and Others); by Gender Type (Male, and Female); and by Product Type (Pump, Cannula, Catheter, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Lancet Market Segmentation by Type (Push Button Safety, Pressure Activated Safety, Personal, and Side Button Safety); by Application (Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, and Coagulation Testing); and by End Users (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Banks, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation by Product Type {Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Clinic Outcome Assessment0 (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome (ePRO), Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and Clinical Analytics Platform}; by Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-Premise, and Cloud); and by End users {Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)}-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609