The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry is Expected to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2031

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market will reach $16,527.5 million by 2031, growing by 8.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing pipelines for drug candidates, rising demand for additional analytical details on drugs as well as process development by regulatory agencies, entry of new contract organizations, and the lack of in-house equipment along with the rising adoption of outsourcing activities.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Product Type, End User, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Bioanalytical Testing

Clinical Testing

Non-clinical Testing

Method Development and Validation

Extractable & Leachable

Impurity Method

Technical Consulting

Other Methods

Stability Testing

Drug Substances Testing

Accelerated Stability Testing

Photostability Testing

Other Stability Testings

Other Services

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Raw Materials & Additives

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Finished Products

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Other End Users

By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Service Type, End User and Organization Size over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Boston Analytical, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Exova Group PLC

Intertek Pharmaceutical Services

Laboratory Testing Inc.

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SGS SA

Steris PLC

Tentamus

Toxikon Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type

3.1 Market Overview by Service Type

3.2 Bioanalytical Testing

3.2.1 Clinical Testing

3.2.2 Non-clinical Testing

3.3 Method Development and Validation

3.3.1 Extractable & Leachable

3.3.2 Impurity Method

3.3.3 Technical Consulting

3.3.4 Other Methods

3.4 Stability Testing

3.4.1 Drug Substances Testing

3.4.2 Accelerated Stability Testing

3.4.3 Photostability Testing

3.4.4 Other Stability Testings

3.5 Other Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Raw Materials & Additives

4.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

4.4 Finished Products



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

5.4 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size

6.1 Market Overview by Organization Size

6.2 SMEs

6.3 Large Enterprises



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

