Zai Lab Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB HKEX: 9688))), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
5th HKEX Biotech Summit 2022
Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 3:10 p.m. HKT
Location: Hong Kong
Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 8:50 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum
Presentation: Friday, September 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. HKT
Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Meetings: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Location: New York
Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
Meetings: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Location: New York
Webcast links of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investor Relations" section of Zai Lab's website. The archived replay will be viewable after the events for 90 days.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited ZLAB HKEX: 9688))) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.
For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com
Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011
danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com
Zai Lab Limited
Source: Zai Lab Limited
