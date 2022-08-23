Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE, an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2022:
Citi's 17th Annual Biopharma Conference
September 7th-8th
Boston, MA
Wells Fargo's 2022 Healthcare Conference
September 7th-9th
Boston, MA
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their representative at the respective hosting firms.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer. Sensei has designed two unique approaches to develop highly selective therapeutics – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, which disables checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals in the tumor microenvironment to unleash existing T cells against tumors, and the ImmunoPhage™ platform, which trains new T cells to recognize and kill malignant cells. Using its TMAb platform, the company is developing SNS-101, a fully human antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively only within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also using its platforms to develop other preclinical programs targeting multiple solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Michael Biega
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics
mbiega@senseibio.com
Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
