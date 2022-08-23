Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. FTHW (the "Company" or "Field Trip"), a global leader in psychedelic therapies, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, August 29, 2022.



The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its results the following morning, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (within the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6779 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13732491. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website here .

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13 2022. To access the replay dial 1-844-512-2921 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13732491. The webcast will be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call.

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. is a global leader in psychedelic therapies. With health centres across North America and Europe, along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

