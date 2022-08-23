Outlook on the Cloud Gaming Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Sony, Nvidia and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud gaming refers to the process of playing video games on servers located remotely in data centers. It requires a high speed, stable and low-latency internet connection to stream the game on the cloud gaming platform; there is no need to download or install games on any device.

The games can be played with the help of a controller in various devices, such as a smart TV or a gaming console, which transmits data to the server, in the form of input. The output information is projected on the display module by the server. This in turn, provides critical information to the data center and the game is rendered and played on a remote server with local interaction on devices. It provides the benefits to gamers to play any game, any time and in any device.

It also served as a source of socialization and entertainment at the time of the pandemic. Cloud gaming platforms are in high demand as they provide better gaming experience and reach out to a large number of gamers in the new normal (post-pandemic).

The long-term market outlook seems favourable, with ample growth opportunities across regions. Also, the ongoing shift from consoles to cloud-based gaming will continue to create ample growth opportunities for the market stakeholders. Overall, the cloud gaming market is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2027.

Segment Analysis

Based on the streaming type, the market is bifurcated into video streaming and file streaming. Video streaming is likely to remain the bigger demand generator for cloud gaming platforms in the foreseen future. The key factors driving the segment's dominance are on-demand streaming requirements as well as the ability to be effective for shorter periods of play. Furthermore, a paradigm shift from console and disc-based gaming to cloud-based gaming ensures a massive demand for cloud gaming platforms in the coming years.

Based on the device type, the market is segmented as PC & laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Smart TVs remain at the nucleus for all the leading market stakeholders serving the cloud gaming industry. A smart TV provides better gaming experience to its gamers with the features such as 4K display and better feasibility in using cloud gaming platforms with the help of a controller. Partnerships with smart TV manufacturers, OTT providers, and setup box providers to reach a large number of cloud gaming users are likely to provide market stakeholders with enormous growth potential. It is also anticipated that Smart TV will remain the most preferred device type in the cloud gaming market in the foreseen future.

Based on the genre type, the market is segmented as puzzles & social games, adventure & sports, and arcade. Among these genre types, puzzles & social games are the most widely played category on cloud gaming platforms, as players choose to play these games with their friends in order to socialise with them, implying that the market for puzzles & social games is rising. In addition, comprehending the game takes less time in this category.

Based on the gamer type, the market is segmented as casual gamers and hardcore gamers. Between these gamer types, casual gamers dominate the market, whereas hardcore gamers continue to prefer console gaming. Casual gamers prefer cloud gaming because it is more cost-effective.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for cloud gaming over the forecast period. In addition, the region is likely to witness healthy market growth in the coming years. Japan, India, and South-east Asia are the preferred destinations of gaming companies to expand in Asia.

The leading player of the market, Sony Corporation is having expansion plans in the region. Already existing 5G infrastructure in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand are creating healthy demand for the cloud gaming market. Partnership between Blacknut and Celcom telecommunication, Tencent to launch its cloud gaming platform in the south-east Asian countries, and development of 5G infrastructure in the key Asian economies such as India and China are likely to generate huge demand for cloud gaming in the region.

Key Players

The cloud gaming market is gradually consolidating with major companies performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this rapidly expanding market. For an instance, Sony Corporation, a leading provider of cloud gaming across the regions, acquired Bungie. After the acquisition, Sony Corporation successfully leaped ahead in the market with the added capabilities and expansion of its game titles. However, the market entry of several new players is likely to make business environment challenging for the major players.

The supply chain of the cloud gaming industry comprises cloud computing providers, game developers, cloud gaming providers, telecommunication partners and end-users. Major players are striving hard to integrate vertically to gain competitive edge in the market.

The following are some of the key players in the cloud gaming market:

Sony Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Ubitus K.K.

Report Features

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

