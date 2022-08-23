With 21.4% CAGR, Email Encryption Market Size Worth USD 15 Billion by 2026: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Email Encryption Market By Component (Solution and Services), By Type (End-to-end Encryption, Hybrid, Client-plugins, and Gateway), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud-based), By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, BSFI, Government and Public Services, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing & Retail, Telecom & ITI, and Others), By Industry Size (Large Enterprises & SME's), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Email Encryption Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.68 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 21.4% and is anticipated to reach over USD 15 billion by 2026."

The report analyses the Email Encryption market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Email Encryption market.

What is Email Encryption? How big is the Email Encryption Industry?

Market Overview:

The drive for complete security measures as emails are being contextualized for all forms of communication in small and big firms alike has always been vital since the boom of the internet. The global email encryption market is driven by a litany of factors credited towards an increase in cloud-based solutions, stringent policy regulations, and increased regard for data privacy.

Data privacy is a grey area among several lawmakers across government bodies all over the world. However, as technological advancements are being progressed, security threats such as BEC & phishing scams, earmarked malware charges, fear of financial losses, and escalated spoofing practices have risen. To counter the following, a general spike in email encryption software and services has been observed as the technology advances to get superior.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Email Encryption market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 21.4% between 2021 and 2026.

The Email Encryption market size was worth around US$ 4.68 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 15 billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The cloud-based services are expected to witness a higher growing CAGR due to the mobility and speedy solutions.

The BSFI and IT & Telecom sectors are expected to grow at the highest rate as they are the most targeted due to the high volume of diplomatic information they hold.

On the basis of region, the "North America" region will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global email encryption market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Email Encryption market include;

Micro focus International PLC

Sophos Group PLC

Zix Corporations

Microsoft Corporation

CISCO systems

Entrust Inc.

Proofpoint

BAE Systems

Trend Micro

Market Dynamics:

A large number of service providers in the email encryption space along with the increased intensity of phishing emails and significant changes are being implemented in order to keep the market a highly competitive industry. Intense research and development are being followed across all the major players in the market. However, collaborations such as WireWheel, a tech firm that deals with data privacy services, and Virtru, a tech firm that provides data protection solutions paved the way to help consumers across the globe understand the manner in which data is collected, processed & shared. Such joint reforms are often seen with tech firms processing a common goal with the collective firepower.

The deployment segment can be broken down into on-premises solutions & cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solution accounts for the largest market share in the segment due to the ease of convenience of rapid services over the internet. Services can be rendered, stationed, and continued all from a single point of contact to and fro. The services are provided through Managed Security Service (MSS) analyst who provides remote assistance and produces service reports in the instance of skeptical activities.

Email Encryption Market: Segmentation Analysis

The industry verticals are categorized into Healthcare, BSFI, Government and public services, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing & Retail, Telecom & ITI, and others. From which, BSFI and IT & Telecom industries account for the highest growth CAGR in this sector owing to the large deck of public information on board. Over the years, the industry has witnessed a huge growth of stolen data leaked on the Internet in the form of personally identifiable information (PII) and electronic health records (EHR) as IT services are provided.

The BSFI and IT & Telecom industries have become the most susceptible to cyber attacks as email encryption has become a viable service in order to provide a protection layer between the hackers and the dearth of data.

Regional Dominance:

North America Region Dominates the Global Email Encryption Market

North American region, especially the United States of America had an early head start diving in the depth of encryption technology. And as such the region has developed the most sophisticated tools to deal with threats related to the latter.

The economic advantage coupled with the major geographic and geopolitical stance with a lavish amount of revenue spent of research and development, partnerships and acquisitions and mergers with similar technological firms, North American region is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR in the space over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Email Encryption industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Email Encryption Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Email Encryption Industry?

What segments does the Email Encryption Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Email Encryption Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 4.68 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 15 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Micro focus International PLC, Sophos Group PLC, Zix Corporations, Microsoft Corporation, CISCO systems, Entrust Inc., Proofpoint, BAE Systems, Trend Micro, and Others Key Segment By Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Verticals, Industry Size, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global email encryption market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Services

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

By Type

End-to-end email encryption

Hybrid

Client-plugins

Gateway

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BSFI

Government and public services

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing & Retail

Telecom & ITI

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Verticals, Industry Size, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

