Plum Named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive® and HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2022 -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced the selection of Plum Leadership Potential as a Top HR Product of 2022 by Human Resource Executive® magazine and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®.



Every year, the editors of Human Resource Executive and program chair of the HR Technology Conference review Top HR Products of the Year submissions with the goal of highlighting new solutions that improve and enhance the work of HR leaders in today's ever-evolving business landscape. Submissions were judged on product innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and the ability to deliver on what they promise. Winners represent six critical HR competencies, with Plum selected in the Talent Management category.

"For more than three decades, Human Resource Executive has recognized the groundbreaking technologies that offer real value to HR leaders. This year, our judges reviewed many innovative solutions, with the difficult task of selecting only a handful of winners," said Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive. "Plum stood out for its Leadership Potential offering, which brings a new approach to talent management and makes it easy for employers to identify their next generation of leaders."

Plum Leadership Potential enables organizations to identify high-potential talent using proven science combined with scalable technology. Leveraging the results of Plum's single assessment, organizations gain the ability to measure leadership potential in every employee instantly. This ensures all members of the workforce get considered equitably for their aptitude. Using objective criteria, Plum Leadership Potential helps organizations strip away bias and build more diverse leadership pipelines. By surfacing employees with leadership potential – regardless of race, gender or background – employers can engage, develop and retain future leaders who will be critical to their organization's success moving forward.

Top HR Product of the Year is the latest of Plum's accolades, as the company continues to garner industry attention. Earlier this year, Plum received a 2022 HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Management. The company also secured nine G2 Awards this summer in recognition of the Plum platform.

Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum, commented, "Being recognized by Human Resource Executive and the HR Tech Conference as a Top HR Product of the Year is a tremendous honor and a wonderful acknowledgment of what Plum is doing. In developing our platform, we've sought to revolutionize how organizations make talent decisions. That includes everything from improving quality of hire to identifying leadership potential across the workforce. "

To learn more about the Plum platform and how it works to enhance talent outcomes, visit www.plum.io.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum is talent realized. Universally designed, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. With unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

