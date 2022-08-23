CBD.market Store Reveals New Findings on CBG and CBGa Benefits for Anxiety and Skin Conditions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD.market , a leading CBD online store, notices that public interest in minor cannabinoids as health and wellness aids is growing rapidly in the United States. Once considered "rare" cannabinoids, CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBGA are now being formulated into a variety of wellness products to elevate efficacy and synergy as part of the "entourage effect."



New Studies Shed New Light on Cannabinoid Benefits

According to a study published in 2022, a dosage containing 500 mg of CBG and 500 mg of CBD helped people to find relief from anxiety. 83% of participants reported that the mixture helped to improve their quality of life. Another nine out of 10 said they would recommend the same product to others dealing with mild or temporary anxiety.



Another study published in June of 2022 adds to years of studies looking at how the "rare" cannabinoids CBC, CBG and CBGA may be useful for treating a variety of skin conditions. Scientists analyzed how each cannabinoid interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in skin cells using a vitro model of keratinocytes. The study's findings revealed that each cannabinoid interacted with the ECS with its unique form of biological activity.

CBD.market Reviews Studies



As a leading retailer of CBD and cannabinoid products, CBD.market reviews all research reports and studies concerning cannabinoid products offered at the store to know about possible benefits and side effects. The store is constantly collaborating with the best CBD manufacturers from the U.S. to update its product line and reflect changing demand among customers based on the latest research.

In response to high consumer demand, CBD.market carry a range of products that includes CBG products like oils, gummies and capsules, and CBGa oils: https://cbd.market/cbga.

"CBG, CBGA and other cannabinoid products are gaining CBD.market share due to growing awareness of their potential health benefits," according to Michael Levin, Head of Fulfillment at CBD.market. "Cannabinoids work better when they are combined with each other due to the entourage effect."



CBD.market operates on a vision to give consumers the ability to improve their quality of life by using natural products at affordable prices. After starting as a CBD retailer in San Diego, CBD.market launched a one-stop shop online for high-quality CBD products that come with lab-testing certificates.

Contacts