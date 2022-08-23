CBD.market Store Reveals New Findings on CBG and CBGa Benefits for Anxiety and Skin Conditions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD.market, a leading CBD online store, notices that public interest in minor cannabinoids as health and wellness aids is growing rapidly in the United States. Once considered "rare" cannabinoids, CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBGA are now being formulated into a variety of wellness products to elevate efficacy and synergy as part of the "entourage effect."
New Studies Shed New Light on Cannabinoid Benefits
According to a study published in 2022, a dosage containing 500 mg of CBG and 500 mg of CBD helped people to find relief from anxiety. 83% of participants reported that the mixture helped to improve their quality of life. Another nine out of 10 said they would recommend the same product to others dealing with mild or temporary anxiety.
Another study published in June of 2022 adds to years of studies looking at how the "rare" cannabinoids CBC, CBG and CBGA may be useful for treating a variety of skin conditions. Scientists analyzed how each cannabinoid interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in skin cells using a vitro model of keratinocytes. The study's findings revealed that each cannabinoid interacted with the ECS with its unique form of biological activity.
CBD.market Reviews Studies
As a leading retailer of CBD and cannabinoid products, CBD.market reviews all research reports and studies concerning cannabinoid products offered at the store to know about possible benefits and side effects. The store is constantly collaborating with the best CBD manufacturers from the U.S. to update its product line and reflect changing demand among customers based on the latest research.
In response to high consumer demand, CBD.market carry a range of products that includes CBG products like oils, gummies and capsules, and CBGa oils: https://cbd.market/cbga.
"CBG, CBGA and other cannabinoid products are gaining CBD.market share due to growing awareness of their potential health benefits," according to Michael Levin, Head of Fulfillment at CBD.market. "Cannabinoids work better when they are combined with each other due to the entourage effect."
CBD.market operates on a vision to give consumers the ability to improve their quality of life by using natural products at affordable prices. After starting as a CBD retailer in San Diego, CBD.market launched a one-stop shop online for high-quality CBD products that come with lab-testing certificates.
Contacts
Michael Levin
(442) 777-0177
info@cbd.market
https://cbd.market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.