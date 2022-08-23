Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size to Surpass USD 689 Million by 2029 | Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factor

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is expected to grow at a 2.41% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 689 million by 2029 from USD 556 million in 2020. The ECMO market is likely to gain growth opportunities in the forecast period.

ECMO patient survival rates are based on the underlying disease and the patient's age. VV-ECMO is indicated for patients with possibly reversible respiratory failure, such as severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ADRs), primary graft malfunction after a lung transplant, and pulmonary trauma. Patients with respiratory failure who get VV-ECMO have a higher chance of survival. Because of its potential to assist failing circulatory systems with oxygenation functions, ECMO devices are also employed in cardiac applications. The use of these technologies for heart failure improves the chances of survival for cardiac patients. Improving survival rates with ECMO is predicted to provide the ECMO industry with favourable growth potential.

Regional Opportunities- During the Forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to expand the fastest. An increase in healthcare expenditure by the government and private organizations to increase healthcare facilities is one of the key factors driving the growth of this regional market. Economic development in countries such as Japan, India, and China, as well as increased government efforts connected to the development of healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies, are likely to boost market expansion further.

Industry Developments

In July 2021, The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China approved the Xenios Console and patient kits for ECMO therapy developed by Xenios AG (Germany).

In February 2020, Novalung, a heart and lung support system designed to treat acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure, received US FDA approval from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).





Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2021 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered







by Type, by Component, by Patient Types, by Region Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered



Fresenius Medical care AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge Group, Medtronic plc; Sorin Group, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medos Medizintechnik AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation market growth The rising frequency of target illnesses increased need for early detection and diagnostic imaging, and technical improvements in the ECMO machine market all contribute to the industry's growth. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of lung disorders such as TB, thoracic malignancies, osteoporosis, fractures, and CVDs raises the demand for diagnostic medical imaging.



The ECMO market is likely to gain growth opportunities in the forecast period.

ECMO patient survival rates are based on the underlying disease and the patient's age. VV-ECMO is indicated for patients with possibly reversible respiratory failure, such as severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ADRs), primary graft malfunction after a lung transplant, and pulmonary trauma. Patients with respiratory failure who get VV-ECMO have a higher chance of survival. Because of its potential to assist failing circulatory systems with oxygenation functions, ECMO devices are also employed in cardiac applications. The use of these technologies for heart failure improves the chances of survival for cardiac patients. Improving survival rates with ECMO is predicted to provide the ECMO industry with favourable growth potential.

Key Market Segments: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

ECMO MACHINES

Software





Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

Pumps

Oxygenators

Controllers

CANNULA

Accessories





Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market by Patient Types, 2020-2029, (USD MILLIONS, Thousand Units)

Pediatrics

Adults





Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Detailed overview of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter's five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

