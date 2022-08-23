New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Process Analytical Instrumentation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316189/?utm_source=GNW

In the market analyzed, the recent COVID-19 outbreak resulted in high demand. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for accelerated research has grown substantially, and the public expects exceptional progress from the scientific community.



Key Highlights

The most extensively utilized analysis for process engineering is process gas chromatography. It is the most used method for gas analysis since it allows multiple components to be examined simultaneously. Gas chromatographs have a lot of downtimes and require a lot of maintenance. The gas chromatograph now has a process modular oven option that may be repaired and replaced by another module.

Furthermore, this will reduce equipment downtime and increase the process' productivity. Customers find process gas chromatographs tough, although they are the most widely used analyzer for hydrocarbon and other complicated gas analysis.

The rise of automation in the manufacturing sector has driven the growth of the market studied. With the global impact of Industry 4.0, the manufacturing industry is moving toward automation. Process analytical instruments are a right fit with this evolving trend. For instance, integrating digital communications technologies and standards such as foundation fieldbus and electronic device description language has made the information collected by the instruments easily accessible to improve the process and provide continued accuracy.

In recent years, the growth in the market studied has been driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the equipment in process engineering, high investments in pharmaceuticals worldwide, stringent regulations on drug safety, increasing focus on the quality of food products, expansion of crude and shale gas production, and technological advancements in mass spectrometers. Spectrometers are finding applications in environmental, petrochemical, food safety, metallurgical, geochemical, and clinical toxicology research. These products are widely used in markets such as China, India, and Latin America to support compliance with increasingly stringent international environmental and consumer safety regulations.

With the technology most diffused among motors today, the asynchronous motor (or Induction Motor, IM), the improvements demanded in the future will not be possible, at least at reasonable costs and for all power ranges. These aspects, combined with other factors such as the growing awareness of the importance of decreasing energy consumption, are leading to the adoption of motors scarcely spread until now, such as Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors. This class of motors features intrinsic characteristics that notably improve efficiency and power density, particularly very low rotor losses, which uses in the analytical instrument for identifying gaps and maintenance.

High-efficient motors are expected to grow with the rise of automation due to their benefits. On average, high-efficient motors in industrial automation and process analytical applications consume less energy than traditional motors. The efficiency of high-efficient motors is 50% higher than that of conventional motors.?

The global economy is under stress. After several years of strong growth, world trade is slowing down. This is mainly due to the accumulation of problems in Europe and the United States. Similar problems might arise in emerging economies in the near future. However, these short-term dynamics should not obscure the longer-term structural changes in the world trading system.



Key Market Trends



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology is Observing a Significant Growth



This segment includes firms engaged in manufacturing medicinal and pharmaceutical products. It also includes companies involved in producing healthcare devices used for treatment or diagnosis.

The biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry relies on analytical testing to help improve productivity, optimize and monitor processes, characterize biologics and biosimilars, and provide real-time product quality control. All these are essential in creating a more streamlined process within biomanufacturing, resulting in lower costs, more consistent product quality, and more efficient manufacturing across the board.

The pharmaceutical industry has always searched for ways to improve product quality. Over time, as instrument accuracy and precision continued to improve, the industry began focusing more on efficiency. The pharmaceutical industry places high demands on the manufacturers of analytical instrumentation.

Crucial analytical tools, such as chromatography and spectroscopy, are gaining new ground. Since chromatography (GC) machines can analyze extremely small and light compounds, GC is used in post-production. In other words, GC is a standard process during quality control. However, the identification of volatile impurities is the primary use of GC within the pharmaceutical industry.

The use of optical spectroscopy is critical at every stage of pharmaceutical manufacturing, from identifying and inspecting raw materials to development and formulation, where exact concentrations of ingredients are measured.

There are several optical spectroscopy techniques, and each excels at various stages of manufacturing. While some methods enjoy wide acceptance, such as near-infrared (NIR) and Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) absorption spectroscopy, broader adoption of newer techniques, such as terahertz Raman spectroscopy, can also benefit pharmaceutical production. Somewhere in between is Raman spectroscopy, which enjoys a strong foothold in the industry, but still confronts market barriers.

More recently, spectroscopy has also begun to focus on the structural composition and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It has additional applications in quality control, which help validate that the manufacturing process and end products meet strict compliance and regulatory controls. In the near future, pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to use high-resolution accurate mass spectrometry (MS) -based methods, like multi-attribute monitoring (MAM).



North America Holds the Major Share of the Market



Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and instrument vendors in North America have continually advanced their technology's usability, accuracy, reliability, and efficacy in the past few years. Companies in this sector introduced technological developments and other innovations to better support lab and QA/QC operations.

The traditional ways of production in the industries, such as oil and gas, metal and mining, and pharmaceuticals, involved processes that included manufacturing of the finished products and laboratory analysis for verifying the quality of the final finished products. However, these traditional methods have some drawbacks as recurring manufacturing difficulties, constant process optimization, and the probability of failed batches. Thus, to overcome these glitches, the new technology known as PAT was introduced by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to change the mode of operation.

The US FDA has outlined a regulatory framework for PAT implementation. With this framework, the FDA tries to motivate the pharmaceutical industry to enhance the production process. For instance, In January 2021, the new portable multi-gas monitor was launched by ENVEA, intending to meet the demands of regulatory and routine stack emission monitoring while saving users'' time throughout their on-site day. The MIR 9000P complies with worldwide regulations and standards, including those by the US EPA. For eight parameters, it ensures great accuracy and wide measuring ranges (NOx, SO2, CO, CO2, CH4, N2O, O2, and residual H2O). The analyzer uses a built-in paramagnetic sensor to measure O2 while using the non-dispersive infrared technique with gas filter correlation (NDIR-GFC) (SRM).

Owing to the existence of the United States and Canada, which are the countries that spend a substantial amount on R&D and hold a prominent share in life sciences, oil and gas, materials sciences, pharma, and biopharma industries, the region holds a major share of the process analytical instrumentation market. According to Pharmaceutical Commerce, in the United States, the pharmaceutical market is on the rise. By 2023, it is expected that Americans will spend USD 635 to USD 655 billion on pharmaceuticals. When compared to 2019, this indicates a solid 29.6–33.7% rise in spending in 2020. As a result, it may almost certainly be the country with the greatest pharmaceutical spending.

The increase in the approval of new drugs would significantly drive the rise of pharmaceutical solutions, which would enhance the requirement of process analytical instruments to analyze the chemical composition or physical properties of the solution during drug making. For instance, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 50 new drugs and biological products in 2021. Of the 50 approved new drugs and biological products, 33 were small molecule drugs, and 17 were monoclonal antibodies and other big molecule drugs. However, biologic approvals have been increasing steadily over the past few years.



Competitive Landscape



The Process Analytical Instrumentation Market is fragmented, with the presence of several major companies. The companies continuously invest in strategic partnerships and product developments to gain more market share. Some major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Bruker Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Endress & Hauser. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



May 2022 - The Minispec Droplet Size Analyzer 2.0 was a new addition to Bruker Corporation's Minispec Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) product line. Based on the temporal domain (TD)-NMR technology, this most recent offering provides a quick, precise, and non-intrusive approach to support texture and stability studies in food and cosmetic applications. The updated method comes with a brand-new user interface called GoScan, which characterizes the multimodal droplet size distribution. It enhances the outcomes of unimodal distributions with assumed lognormal shapes.

March 2022 - Horiba Ltd announced the launch of HyEVO, a hydrogen gas analyzer that enables the continuous measurement of hydrogen concentration in gases. This product finds its application in hydrogen engines and fuel cells. Furthermore, because it has a shorter response time, it can perform continuous measurements with high precision in 0.2-second increments.



