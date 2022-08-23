57hours Raises $2.3M, Expands to 400 Markets

BOULDER, CO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 57hours, the leading marketplace connecting consumers with professional guides, today announced details on its recent fund-raise as well as expansion into dozens of new international markets.

Touted as an "Uber-like app for outdoor guides," the company's mobile and desktop interface gives one-click connection to adventure guides. Rock climbing, backcountry skiing, hiking, and mountain biking trips are offered by guides based in the American West, New England, the Alps, Iceland, and adventure destinations around the globe.

Today, hundreds of local guides rely on 57hours for bookings, making it among the largest marketplaces in the industry. As an example, one partner, a two-person guide company, has secured more than $500,000 in bookings this year alone.

"Our mission is getting more people to spend more hours outdoors," said Viktor Marohnić, co-founder and CEO of 57hours. "We also work to help our partner guides succeed business-wise in doing what they love."

The company, which launched in 2019, announced several milestones in coordination with its recent fundraise:

• $2.3M – dollars raised (seed-stage funding)

• 400 markets – diverse adventure destinations

• 53 countries – guides available around the globe

• 350 local guides – available on 57hours app

• $500,000 – bookings for top-performing guide company





The company takes its name from the hours (57) that are available for a weekend adventure trip between 3pm on Friday and Sunday at midnight. Its mission and tangible user growth over 2021-22 helped it to secure funding from angel investors and VC firms.

"Our investors share the team's passion for building category-defining digital products," Marohnić said. "Many also share in our belief of the life-changing power of outdoor adventure."

Marohnić continued, "With this funding round we benefit from the expertise of investors that are first and foremost entrepreneurs who have built leading outdoor publications, No. 1 downloaded apps, and have seen billion-dollar exits." (A list of the angel investors and VC firms is available upon request.)

Marohnić said his team's goal is to become the top, most-trusted global booking engine for human-powered outdoor adventure. Growth in users and revenue is on track for 57hours as it plans for a series-A fundraise in 2023.

Learn more about 57hours at https://57hours.com.









About 57hours

57hours was created for those who head outdoors and become more appreciative of our planet, environment, and all the people—of different cultures, colors, and nations—as a result. Our guides don't helicopter in, they are part of the communities where they live and work. When you book an adventure you support local jobs and businesses. One of the hardest things about guiding is having enough clients to make a living doing what you love. Through 57hours, guides can grow their business faster. With our global reach and a steady flow of clients, guides can put their creative energies towards ever wilder trips to a wider audience. And our guides do it right too: we assure that they have proper permits and are certified. We hope you'll join us.

