KlimaDAO Announces the Appointment of Alik Hinckson as a Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlimaDAO, the leading solution for carbon credits on the blockchain, has announced the appointment of Alik Hinckson, former CFO at the Rainforest Alliance, as a strategic advisor.

Alik Hinckson has deep experience working within the environmental space, where he has been influential in growing NGOs Pact and the Rainforest Alliance's critical work in protecting vulnerable ecosystems across the globe. As a strategic advisor, Hinckson will provide valuable insight into the development of KlimaDAO's strategic direction.

Hinckson has also worked for Prep, a nonprofit that provides access and enhancement of educational opportunities for a range of socioeconomic groups in New York City, as well as the International Rescue Committee. In addition, he was head of Treasury for Colombia University, and head of Finance for the ICAP, an international HIV program at Columbia University.

KlimaDAO is responsible for catalyzing significant growth in the Voluntary Carbon Market since its launch in October 2021, with over 25 million carbon credits being tokenized and integrated into its blockchain-enabled ecosystem. After the launch of its flagship Klima Infinity product and tokenized carbon dashboard in May this year, KlimaDAO has brought new levels of accessibility and transparency to the carbon markets. Now the project is focused on scaling up, and offering enterprise solutions to the market with the objective of maximizing the flow of climate finance to carbon projects across the globe.

Hinckson said: "I am delighted to play a part in the growth and success of an organization like KlimaDAO, which is challenging the way that market-based mechanisms such as the carbon markets can be used to help solve fundamental issues around climate change, biodiversity loss and people's quality of life across the globe."

Sy Zygy, Head of Products at KlimaDAO, said: "We are delighted to be working with Alik in this capacity. Both KlimaDAO and Alik share the sentiment that in order for society to avoid the worst impacts of catastrophic climate change and biodiversity loss, we need to mobilize action immediately, and at an unprecedented scale. Alik's hands-on experience running impactful NGOs that are raising awareness and resources targeted at remedying some of our starkest environmental challenges will be invaluable to KlimaDAO as we continue to scale up."

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO is an on-chain scaling solution for the Voluntary Carbon Market. By combining tokenized carbon credits with a blockchain-enabled techstack, KlimaDAO aims to open up the market to greater transparency and efficiency.

