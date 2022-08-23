The City of Naples, Florida, Launches Pilot Program to Pay for Beach Parking with PayByPhone Partnership

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is expanding into the City of Naples to launch a safe and convenient parking payment experience. Through the partnership, visitors will be able to pay for on-demand parking at over 230 parking spaces at two beach locations in the City of Naples.

PayByPhone makes the transition to cashless parking payments easy. The app is simple to use, and parking payments can be made in three quick steps. Additionally, drivers can opt to have text messages sent to their mobile phone, reminding them of their parking session expiring and can extend sessions remotely via the app or a wearable device such as the Apple Watch.

"We are excited to welcome Naples to the long list of Florida cities offering contactless parking services," said Carmen Donnell, Managing Director, North America. "Now, visitors to the City of Naples can enjoy the convenience of paying for parking with the PayByPhone app on their personal devices. We have a long history of partnering with communities throughout Florida, and we are confident that drivers in Naples will love using PayByPhone."

Naples is renowned for its beautiful beaches and tropical climate along with a myriad of golf courses, high-end shopping, and fine dining establishments. The City of Naples has ranked in the top ten of several surveys including One of the Best Places to Move in the U.S., Fastest Growing Economies in America (ranked #4), and One of the Happiest Cities in America. The easy island lifestyle is a draw for both vacationers and locals. An app to streamline the parking experience lets people focus on exploring Naples' world-class attractions without worrying about parking time limits or circling blocks to find a parking spot.

"The new parking initiative is part of a pilot program designed to enhance customer convenience and commitment to provide value-added service for visitors. Whether you are reading a book on the beautiful white sand beaches or strolling along the Gulf coast, PayByPhone completes your journey with no disruptions," said Shalini Diaz, Director of Enterprise Sales.



For the City of Naples, offering mobility parking payments for the first time is a game-changer. "We're delighted to bring contactless parking to Naples and look forward to working closely with PayByPhone to offer convenience, value, and choice to visitors," says City Finance Director, Gary Young. "We look forward to emulating the same great success PayByPhone has demonstrated with neighboring Florida cities and allowing our community to focus on enjoying what the City has to offer."

# # #

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone's aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than USD$740 million in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in nearly 1,300 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of drivers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fines. The company's smart, intuitive technology is at the center of its user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.

For more information, visit www.paybyphone.com.

Virginia Smith PayByPhone virginia.smith@paybyphone.com