North American Head-Up Display (HUD) System Market, 2021-2022 & 2030 - Future Growth Potential Hinges on the Gamification of the Passenger Cabin

The study provides forecasts for the heads-up display (HUD) market in North America from 2021 to 2030

This research indicates that HUD penetration in North America as of 2021 stood at a meager 8.2% of the vehicles sold. HUDs are expected to penetrate roughly 29.8% of the vehicles by 2030, with the market for it expanding at a CAGR of 17.3%.

This study aims to research, analyze, forecast, and provide an overview of the HUD trends in North America. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market and analyzes various aspects of the market, including types of HUD systems and industry growth opportunities.

Over the years, HUDs have been integrated into different types of vehicles in North America. Currently, the two most common types of HUDs in the market are combiner HUDs and windscreen HUDs.

As of 2021, combiner HUDs are almost redundant in the North American market, with the newer generation of windscreen HUDs being able to pack a larger field of view (FoV) along with more volume in a compact size.

The augmented-reality HUDS (AR-HUDs), which are the next-generation HUDs, have already hit the market in some premium vehicle models, such as the Mercedes Benz S-Class and EQS.

The growth of the HUD market can be attributed to four main reasons:

OEMs bundling HUDs with sought-after packages

Proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) forcing OEMs to offer a solution that reduces driver distraction

OEMs need to differentiate their product from the competition

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) driving OEMs to offer added features in order to distinguish their product from traditional ICE vehicles

Key Issues Addressed

What is HUD? What are the factors driving the introduction of HUDs?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the HUD market?

How is the HUD market expected to grow? Which are the key OEMs responding to the HUD trend?

What strategies are OEMs adopting for HUD deployment in North America?

What are the avenues of growth for the HUD market in North America until 2030?

