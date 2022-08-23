North American Head-Up Display (HUD) System Market, 2021-2022 & 2030 - Future Growth Potential Hinges on the Gamification of the Passenger Cabin

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Head-Up Display (HUD) System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides forecasts for the heads-up display (HUD) market in North America from 2021 to 2030
This research indicates that HUD penetration in North America as of 2021 stood at a meager 8.2% of the vehicles sold. HUDs are expected to penetrate roughly 29.8% of the vehicles by 2030, with the market for it expanding at a CAGR of 17.3%.
This study aims to research, analyze, forecast, and provide an overview of the HUD trends in North America. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market and analyzes various aspects of the market, including types of HUD systems and industry growth opportunities.
Over the years, HUDs have been integrated into different types of vehicles in North America. Currently, the two most common types of HUDs in the market are combiner HUDs and windscreen HUDs.
As of 2021, combiner HUDs are almost redundant in the North American market, with the newer generation of windscreen HUDs being able to pack a larger field of view (FoV) along with more volume in a compact size.
The augmented-reality HUDS (AR-HUDs), which are the next-generation HUDs, have already hit the market in some premium vehicle models, such as the Mercedes Benz S-Class and EQS.
The growth of the HUD market can be attributed to four main reasons:
- OEMs bundling HUDs with sought-after packages
- Proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) forcing OEMs to offer a solution that reduces driver distraction
- OEMs need to differentiate their product from the competition
- Increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) driving OEMs to offer added features in order to distinguish their product from traditional ICE vehicles
Key Issues Addressed
- What is HUD? What are the factors driving the introduction of HUDs?
- What are the key drivers and restraints for the HUD market?
- How is the HUD market expected to grow? Which are the key OEMs responding to the HUD trend?
- What strategies are OEMs adopting for HUD deployment in North America?
- What are the avenues of growth for the HUD market in North America until 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on HUDs
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Total HUD Penetration
- HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment
- HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group
- Vehicle Segmentation
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HUD
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics, HUD
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- North American HUD Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology, HUD
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, HUD
- HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment
- North American HUD Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology, HUD
- HUD Penetration by Technology
- OEM Deployment Strategy, HUD
- Competitive Environment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Conventional HUD
- Key Growth Metrics, Conventional HUD
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD
- Revenue Forecast, Conventional HUD
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, Conventional HUD
- Forecast Analysis, Conventional HUD
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: AR-HUD
- Key Growth Metrics, AR-HUD
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD
- Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD
- Revenue Forecast, AR-HUD
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, AR-HUD
- Forecast Analysis, AR-HUD
6. HUD Offerings: Key OEM Groups
- HUD Offering - BMW Group
- HUD Offering - Ford Motor Company
- HUD Offering - Geely
- HUD Offering - General Motors Company
- HUD Offering - Honda Motor Company
- HUD Offering - Hyundai Motor Group
- HUD Offering - Mercedes-Benz Group
- HUD Offering - Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
- HUD Offering - Stellantis
- HUD Offering - Toyota Motor Corporation
- HUD Offering - Volkswagen Group
- HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group
7. HUD Offerings: Key Tier I Suppliers
- HUD Offering - Continental
- HUD Offering - Nippon Seiki
- HUD Offering - Denso
- HUD Offering - Panasonic
- HUD Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Differentiation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Convenience and Safety Features
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of AR and AD in EVs
9. Next Steps
