Global Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy Markets Report 2022: Emerging Opportunities in Applications of 3D Printing, Green Transportation, & AM in the Protection of Wildlife

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global and regional markets in powder metallurgy. We have included individual processes with in-depth applications for metal powder and parts.

The report also includes major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Apart from the dynamics, it also provides information about industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape the market's demand in the coming years.

Additive manufacturing is a highly advanced process used in powder metallurgy. It is capable of producing a complex geometry of parts directly from a CAD design. Additive manufacturing is used in aerospace and the medical and dental industry to fabric parts that can work robustly in extremely harsh environments.

Oil & gas and energy & power end-use industries are emerging in additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy market. Currently, the automotive industry is likely to be less opportunistic for the 3D printing powders covered in this report since the sector is highly cost-sensitive.

For this report, we have considered the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional markets. 2021 is regarded as a historic/base year, while 2022 is considered an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years from 2022 to 2027.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry has seen steady growth since the 1980s. Much of this growth was derived from metal powder-based parts replacing castings, forgings, and machined parts. Also, the P/M industry has consistently demonstrated that it can meet manufacturer demand at a lower cost relative to technologies such as drilling, milling, finishing, and others.

P/M technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is a revolutionary parts fabrication process that can produce parts for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and parts on demand. Furthermore, this process takes much less time for parts fabrication than the other powder metallurgy process, such as metal injection molding.

Powders used in additive manufacturing are spherical and provide strength to the particles and enable the production of a part layer-by-layer. Customization is creating enormous opportunities for the additive manufacturing process. Therefore, the publisher's staff decided to analyze the market opportunity for additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy industry.

Report Includes

27 data tables and 31 additional tables

An overview of the global market for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Characterization and quantification of market potential for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy by product, type, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, Carpenter Technology, General Electric, Kennametal Inc., Sandvik, VDM Metals

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Current Market Overview

History of Additive Manufacturing

Advantages of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Am Offers Freedom to Fabricate Complex Parts

Design Advantage of Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing Takes 10X Less Time to Fabricate Identical Parts

Weight Reduction

Influx of 3D Printing Metal Powders

Secondary Operations After Am Parts Production

Chemistry of Additive Metal Powders

Applications of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Powder Metallurgy Processes Used in Additive Manufacturing

Metal Powders Production Process

Comparison of Metal Powder Production Processes

3D Printing Parts Production Process

3D Printing Powders/Materials/Feedstocks

Steel-Based 3D Printing Powders

Titanium-Based 3D Printing Powders

Nickel-Based 3D Printing Powders

Cobalt-Based 3D Printing Powders

Aluminum-Based 3D Printing Powders

Refractory Metals-Based 3D Printing Powders

Other 3D Printing Powders

End-Use Industries of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Automotive

Healthcare (Medical and Dental)

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor Applications

Sports and Consumer Goods

Turbomachinery Applications

Value Chain of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Global Market Dynamic

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Current Market Trends

Market Opportunities

Emerging Applications of 3D Printing in Powder Metallurgy

Green Transportation

Additive Manufacturing in the Protection of Wildlife

Patent Analysis

Overview

Impact of Covid-19

Industry Expert Insights

Chapter 4 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Introduction

Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Type of Powder

Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder Production

Global Market for Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive Applications

Medical and Dental Applications

Consumer Goods

Service Bureaus

Other End-Use Industries

Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Region

Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

North America

Introduction

North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder

North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Process

North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry

North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Country

European Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Asia-Pacific Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Rest of the World Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Characteristics of Additive Manufacturing in the Powder Metallurgy Industry

Leading 3D Printing Metal Powder Producers

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

3D Systems Inc.

Admatec Bv

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Farsoon Technologies

General Electric

Gkn Powder Metallurgy

Hoganas Ab

Kennametal Inc.

Renishaw plc

Sandvik Ab

Slm Solutions Group AG

Vdm Metals GmbH

Xjet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7j3xc

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900