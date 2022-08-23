KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") BZ, a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,112.3 million (US$166.1 million), a decrease of 4.8% from RMB1,168.2 million for the same quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,112.3 million (US$166.1 million), a decrease of 4.8% from RMB1,168.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Calculated cash billings 1 for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB979.2 million (US$146.2 million), a decrease of 32.2% from RMB1,444.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB979.2 million (US$146.2 million), a decrease of 32.2% from RMB1,444.5 million for the same quarter of 2021. Average monthly active users 2 for the second quarter of 2022 were 26.5 million, a decrease of 12.8% from 30.4 million for the same quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2022 were 26.5 million, a decrease of 12.8% from 30.4 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total paid enterprise customers 3 in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 5.6% to 3.8 million from 3.6 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 5.6% to 3.8 million from 3.6 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB107.4 million (US$16.0 million), compared to a net loss of RMB1,414.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income4 for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB257.2 million (US$38.4 million), an increase of 4.3% from RMB246.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We delivered solid results in the quarter despite the challenging business environment and soft macro conditions. Our business model demonstrated its effectiveness and resilience with stable user scale and engagement. Our dedicated efforts in the past year drove sustainable capability enhancement across the full spectrum of our business. Coupled with the opening of new user registration in late June, we are looking forward to reaccelerating our business growth."

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, further commented, "In the second quarter, our topline performance beat our guidance range and we achieved solid profitability. Given adverse pandemic-related challenges, our total revenues in the quarter decreased slightly by 4.8% year over year. During the quarter, we also recorded RMB107.4 million in net income compared with a net loss in the same period of last year and grew our adjusted net income to RMB257.2 million, up 4.3% year over year. We believe our resilient business model and enhanced operational efficiency will continue to drive our sustainable and healthy growth amidst the challenging external environment."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,112.3 million (US$166.1 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 4.8% from RMB1,168.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,099.9 million (US$164.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 5.0% from RMB1,157.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in several major cities, which adversely affected recruitment needs in the quarter.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB12.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 20.2% from RMB10.4 million for the same period in 2021, benefiting from our continued overall growth in user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,041.8 million (US$155.5 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 59.8% from RMB2,594.3 million for the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB149.8 million (US$22.4 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,660.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Cost of revenues was RMB174.2 million (US$26.0 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.6% from RMB143.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increased headcount as well as increased server and bandwidth cost, partially offset by decreased third-party payment processing cost.

was RMB174.2 million (US$26.0 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 21.6% from RMB143.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increased headcount as well as increased server and bandwidth cost, partially offset by decreased third-party payment processing cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB399.5 million (US$59.6 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 25.2% from RMB534.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased customer acquisition cost.

were RMB399.5 million (US$59.6 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 25.2% from RMB534.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased customer acquisition cost. Research and development expenses were RMB307.7 million (US$45.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB250.0 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.

were RMB307.7 million (US$45.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB250.0 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB160.3 million (US$23.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 90.4% from RMB1,666.9 million for the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses of RMB1,506.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021, related to the issuance of Class B ordinary shares to TECHWOLF LIMITED.

Income/Loss from operations

Income from operations was RMB76.3 million (US$11.4 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB1,420.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Net income/loss and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB107.4 million (US$16.0 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB1,414.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income was RMB257.2 million (US$38.4 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 4.3% from RMB246.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Net income/loss per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) and RMB0.24 (US$0.04), respectively, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB18.79 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 were RMB0.59 (US$0.09) and RMB0.56 (US$0.08), respectively, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.21 and RMB1.32, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB186.9 million (US$27.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 72.2% from RMB671.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was RMB12,986.3 million (US$1,938.8 million) as of June 30, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its American depositary shares over the following 12 months.

Recent Update

As approved by the Cybersecurity Review Office of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Company recommenced new user registration on its "BOSS Zhipin" app on June 29, 2022.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.14 billion and RMB1.16 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.9% to 4.3%. This forecast considers the impact of the COVID-19 resurgence in certain cities which adversely affected recruitment needs, as well as reflects the Company's current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile applications in a given month at least once.

3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

4 Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar ("US$") amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/loss, adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provide valuable insights into the cash that will be generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/loss and facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED BZ operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,157,763 1,099,866 164,206 1,939,919 2,227,184 332,510 Other services 10,419 12,478 1,863 16,798 23,040 3,440 Total revenues 1,168,182 1,112,344 166,069 1,956,717 2,250,224 335,950 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues(1) (143,173 ) (174,230 ) (26,012 ) (250,029 ) (351,578 ) (52,489 ) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (534,243 ) (399,526 ) (59,648 ) (1,152,780 ) (921,900 ) (137,636 ) Research and development expenses(1) (249,961 ) (307,686 ) (45,936 ) (413,728 ) (598,425 ) (89,343 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (1,666,900 ) (160,348 ) (23,939 ) (1,748,612 ) (316,035 ) (47,183 ) Total operating cost and expenses (2,594,277 ) (1,041,790 ) (155,535 ) (3,565,149 ) (2,187,938 ) (326,651 ) Other operating income, net 5,339 5,734 856 7,657 10,743 1,604 (Loss)/Income from operations (1,420,756 ) 76,288 11,390 (1,600,775 ) 73,029 10,903 Investment income 5,818 7,801 1,165 8,629 17,075 2,549 Financial income, net 2,056 20,508 3,062 4,017 24,185 3,611 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,050 ) 5,136 767 (586 ) 4,694 701 Other expenses, net (201 ) (803 ) (120 ) (1,597 ) (9,657 ) (1,442 ) (Loss)/Income before income tax expense (1,414,133 ) 108,930 16,264 (1,590,312 ) 109,326 16,322 Income tax expense - (1,555 ) (232 ) - (14,123 ) (2,109 ) Net (loss)/income (1,414,133 ) 107,375 16,032 (1,590,312 ) 95,203 14,213 Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (71,802 ) - - (164,065 ) - - Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,485,935 ) 107,375 16,032 (1,754,377 ) 95,203 14,213 Net (loss)/income (1,414,133 ) 107,375 16,032 (1,590,312 ) 95,203 14,213 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (18,084 ) 583,255 87,078 7,884 539,012 80,472 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (1,432,217 ) 690,630 103,110 (1,582,428 ) 634,215 94,685 Weighted average number of ordinary shares —Basic 158,122,725 869,222,984 869,222,984 147,308,942 869,427,036 869,427,036 —Diluted 158,122,725 912,341,882 912,341,882 147,308,942 917,484,059 917,484,059 Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic (9.40 ) 0.12 0.02 (11.91 ) 0.11 0.02 —Diluted (9.40 ) 0.12 0.02 (11.91 ) 0.10 0.02 Net (loss)/income per ADS* attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic (18.79 ) 0.25 0.04 (23.82 ) 0.22 0.03 —Diluted (18.79 ) 0.24 0.04 (23.82 ) 0.21 0.03

* Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:





For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 9,652 8,394 1,253 13,137 16,113 2,406 Sales and marketing expenses 24,976 34,487 5,149 26,922 63,817 9,528 Research and development expenses 42,061 57,702 8,615 58,633 115,117 17,187 General and administrative expenses 1,583,904 49,237 7,351 1,610,559 87,999 13,138 1,660,593 149,820 22,368 1,709,251 283,046 42,259





KANZHUN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,341,758 12,174,097 1,817,545 Short-term investments 884,996 812,225 121,262 Accounts receivable 1,002 2,013 301 Amounts due from related parties 6,615 9,583 1,431 Prepayments and other current assets 724,583 520,589 77,722 Total current assets 12,958,954 13,518,507 2,018,261 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 369,126 546,106 81,531 Intangible assets, net 458 413 62 Right-of-use assets, net 309,085 303,609 45,328 Other non-current assets 4,000 4,000 597 Total non-current assets 682,669 854,128 127,518 Total assets 13,641,623 14,372,635 2,145,779 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 52,963 135,273 20,196 Deferred revenue 1,958,570 1,979,056 295,465 Other payables and accrued liabilities 645,138 564,099 84,218 Operating lease liabilities, current 127,531 146,134 21,817 Total current liabilities 2,784,202 2,824,562 421,696 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 183,365 166,309 24,829 Total non-current liabilities 183,365 166,309 24,829 Total liabilities 2,967,567 2,990,871 446,525 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 554 559 83 Treasury shares - (267,982 ) (40,009 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,624,386 14,965,856 2,234,343 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (257,765 ) 281,247 41,991 Accumulated deficit (3,693,119 ) (3,597,916 ) (537,154 ) Total shareholders' equity 10,674,056 11,381,764 1,699,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,641,623 14,372,635 2,145,779





KANZHUN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 671,208 186,937 27,909 836,543 480,948 71,804 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (90,867 ) 145,610 21,739 (167,365 ) (97,909 ) (14,617 ) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 6,424,406 (96,920 ) (14,470 ) 6,412,214 (87,816 ) (13,111 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (17,068 ) 581,787 86,859 9,364 537,116 80,189 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,987,679 817,414 122,037 7,090,756 832,339 124,265 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 4,101,280 11,356,683 1,695,508 3,998,203 11,341,758 1,693,280 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 11,088,959 12,174,097 1,817,545 11,088,959 12,174,097 1,817,545





KANZHUN LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 1,168,182 1,112,344 166,069 1,956,717 2,250,224 335,950 Add: Change in deferred revenue 276,306 (133,154 ) (19,879 ) 670,129 20,486 3,058 Calculated cash billings 1,444,488 979,190 146,190 2,626,846 2,270,710 339,008 Net (loss)/income (1,414,133 ) 107,375 16,032 (1,590,312 ) 95,203 14,213 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,660,593 149,820 22,368 1,709,251 283,046 42,259 Adjusted net income 246,460 257,195 38,400 118,939 378,249 56,472 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,485,935 ) 107,375 16,032 (1,754,377 ) 95,203 14,213 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,660,593 149,820 22,368 1,709,251 283,046 42,259 Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 174,658 257,195 38,400 (45,126 ) 378,249 56,472 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP) —Basic 158,122,725 869,222,984 869,222,984 147,308,942 869,427,036 869,427,036 —Diluted 264,847,465 912,341,882 912,341,882 147,308,942 917,484,059 917,484,059 Adjusted net income/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic 1.10 0.30 0.04 (0.31 ) 0.44 0.06 —Diluted 0.66 0.28 0.04 (0.31 ) 0.41 0.06 Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders —Basic 2.21 0.59 0.09 (0.61 ) 0.87 0.13 —Diluted 1.32 0.56 0.08 (0.61 ) 0.82 0.12



