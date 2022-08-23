Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022: Poland Remains the Largest Market, with Close to 50% of the DC Space as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central and Eastern Europe - Data Centre Landscapes - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest Data Centre Landscape researched in Q2 2022 covers seven CEE countries namely Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia markets.



The report is based on an updated analysis of each country market made in June 2022 and provides a forecast for the Data Centre Landscape for the four-year period from the end of December 2022 to the end of December 2026.

The report provides an overview of the key Data Centre Providers in each of the seven country markets with Data Centre space, power, pricing and revenues in each market. The table in Figure 1 below summarizes the Data Centre Landscape in the CEE country markets.



About the Region

Poland remains the largest market in the CEE region, for close to 50% of the DC space as of the end of 2022. There are close to 200 Data Centre Facilities in the CEE region.



In nearly all CEE country markets there are a series of Data Centre developments currently planned or underway, with the largest one by Vantage in Poland, followed by DataGroup in Poland and then ClusterPower in Romania. The DC space in the seven CEE countries is below 6% of the total space in Europe (17 countries).



Geographical coverage

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Hungary

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Key Topics Covered:



Bulgaria

Bulgaria Data Centre Summary

A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Bulgaria

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities

The Key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider Profiles

A pie chart showing the key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider market share

A Bulgarian Data Centre space forecast - 2022 to 2026 in m2 per annum

A Bulgarian Data Centre power forecast - 2022 to 2026 in MW per annum

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH (excluding taxes)

The key Data Centre Clusters in Bulgaria

A Bulgarian Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in Euro per month - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum

A Bulgarian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum

A Bulgarian Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum

The key trends for the Bulgarian Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

Czech Republic

Czech Republic Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Czech Republic

Key Czech Republic Data Centre Provider Profiles

Czech Republic Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Power Costs - Euro in KWH

The Key Czech Republic Data Centre Clusters

Czech Republic Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Public Cloud Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euros per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Czech Republic Data Centre Market

Czech Republic Data Centre Outlook

Hungary Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Hungary

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Hungary

The key Hungary Data Centre Provider Profiles

Hungary Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2

Hungary Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in MW

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Hungary Data Centre Clusters

A Hungary Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month

A chart forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month

A Hungary Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum

A Hungary Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum

The key trends for the Hungary Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

Poland

Polish Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Poland

The key Polish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Polish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Power Costs (in Euro in kWH)

The Key Polish Data Centre Clusters

Polish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Polish Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Polish Data Centre Market

Polish Data Centre Outlook

Romania

Data Centre Summary - Romania Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Romania

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Romania

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Romania

Romania Data Centre space forecast in m2 per annum

Romania Data Centre power forecast in m2 per annum

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Romania

Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in Euro per month

Romanian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro per annum

The key trends for the Romanian Data Centre market

Romanian Data Centre Outlook

Slovakia

Data Centre Summary - Slovakia Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map of Slovakia

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Slovakia

The key Slovakian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Key Data Centre Provider market share

A Slovakian Data Centre raised space forecast in m2

A Slovakian Data Centre Customer Power forecast in MW

Slovakian Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Slovakia

A Data Centre Pricing Forecast in Slovakia

A Data Centre revenue forecast

A Public Cloud revenue forecast

The key trends for the Slovakian Data Centre market

Slovakian Data Centre Outlook

Slovenia

Data Centre Summary - Slovenia Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Slovenia

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Slovenia

The key Slovenian Data Centre Provider Profiles

A pie chart showing the key Slovenia Data Centre Provider market share

A Slovenian Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2 per annum

A Slovenian Data Centre Customer Power forecast

Data Centre utility power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre City Clusters

A Slovenian Data Centre Pricing Forecast (rack space, m2 & kW rentals) in Euro per month

A chart & table forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals

A Data Centre revenue forecast

A Public Cloud revenue forecast

The key trends for the Slovenian Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

ClusterPower

DataGroup

Vantage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqgsmr

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900