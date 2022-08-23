United Kingdom Childwise Playground Buzz Spring Term Report 2022: Insights into the Behaviours and Attitudes of Young People Across Age and Gender

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Playground Buzz Spring Term 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This termly tracking report is based on a representative sample of more than 1000 children and young people aged 7-16, surveyed individually in schools across the UK, free from parental influence.
The report examines the most recently talked about and favourite brands among children, revealing the latest trends in children's favourite websites, YouTube, TV, games, gadgets and more.
The report is designed to give insight into the behaviours and attitudes of young people across age and gender, to aid segmentation of the youth market.
The Playground Buzz Spring Term 2022 covers:
- Recent brands
- Favourite brands of boys 7-12
- Favourite brands of girls 7-12
- Favourite brands of boys 13-16
- Favourite brands of girls 13-16
- Favourite brands by category
- "Spotlight" features
- Videos of young people talking about their favourite brands
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Buzz Spring 2022 Summary
Brands Talked About Recently
Favourite Brands
- 'Tween' Boys (7-12s)
- 'Tween' Girls (7-12s)
- 'Teen' Boys (13-16s)
- 'Teen' Girls (13-16s)
Favourite Brands by Category
- TV Websites/Apps
- Vloggers/Youtubers
- Games
- Music
- Films
- Books
- Restaurants
- Clothing Brand
- Tiktoker
- Toy
- Meme
Brands by Interests
Other Things Children Do Spotlight: Other Buzzed-About Trends & Brands
Year in Review
- Favourite Brands
- Favourite Games
- Favourite Vlogger
- Review 2018-2020 - Interests
About the Publisher
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i50at9
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
