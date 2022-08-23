New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-based Composite Material Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315960/?utm_source=GNW





The scope of this report on the bio-composites market will cover all the commercially available product types, applications, and fiber types actively being utilized and consumed by crucial application industries.



The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue (U.S. $millions), with 2021 serving as the base year; and the market forecast will be given for the period from 2022 to 2027.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2021, the growth rate of every industry around the globe was affected by the pandemic.



The presently developing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic have, at this time, hampered the growth of every economy in the world. On top of the actions taken to lock down and contain the spread of the coronavirus while also minimizing the disruption of supply chains in their respective countries, various governments around the world are now also taking measures to contain the economic slowdown triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The bio-composites market is segmented based on its applications, namely: building and construction, automotive, industrial and others. This market is further divided into the different by-product types of bio-composites, such as wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites.



Summary:

Natural fibers, including kenaf, sisal, jute, banana and rice hucks, are treated as reinforcement in the polymers for the manufacturing of bio-composites.Bio-composites are entirely green; polymer and fiber both are obtained from plant or biodegradable material.



Though composites consist of partial green parts, in which anyone from polymer or fiber is biodegradable are derived from a natural plant.Natural fibers are cost-effective, have low density, featuregreat specific strength properties and are biodegradable.



Bio-composites are appropriate for refined consumer products, packaging and disposable consumer products; and they are suitable for lightweight applications. This report mainly focuses on the current trends affecting the bio-composites market in the next five years.



Among the types of natural fibers, wood fiber accounts for the highest market share due to high demand and the rise in the use of natural fiber in the construction and automotive sectors.This generates several beneficial opportunities for growth in the natural fiber reinforcement materials market.



The usage of the following raw materials, including flax, hemp and kenaf, is rising—especially in the fabrication of lightweight and fuel-efficient cars—and this is anticipated to boost demand.



The properties of bio-composites also support the growth and usage of bio-composites in various materials. Properties like non-corrosive nature, high specific strength and low costs, among others, will help to increase the implementation of natural fiber-based bio-composites in automotive, aerospace, construction and other industrial applications.

