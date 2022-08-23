Air Conditioning Systems Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Residential and Commercial Construction Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Conditioning Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Conditioning Systems Market to Reach 148.7 Million Units by 2026

Air conditioning is a process that allows cooling, heating, and ventilation of indoor atmosphere. Although the term `air conditioning` is predominantly associated with the cooling process, the process of Air Conditioning Systems also involves humidity control and air cleaning as its key functions. A major growth driver in the market is the growing consumer awareness over energy efficiency amid rising energy bills and climate change challenges.

Energy efficient equipment will witness major gains in the coming years. Global warming continues to remain a major factor propelling market demand, especially in the residential segment. The AC market is also set to gain from the increasing demand for energy saving products. In recent years the industry witnessed a sea of change in the technology employed largely as a result of consumers` desire to have advanced micro controls integrated into their systems, and also due to a spurt in demand for eco-friendly refrigerants. Therefore, technology improvements in the recent past have been geared towards meeting energy efficiency levels mandated by Governments across the world and convenience expected by average consumers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Conditioning Systems estimated at 118.1 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 148.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Room Air Conditioners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach 132.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Air Conditioners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 14.8 Million Units in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 65.9 Million Units by 2026

The Air Conditioning Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.8 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 65.9 Million Units by the 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period.





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Residential and Commercial Construction Activity: An Important Indicator of Growth

Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs

Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons

Mandatory Guidelines Drive Focus onto Energy Efficient AC Systems

Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems

Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-efficient Air Conditioning Systems

Low-GWP A/C Systems Facilitate GHG Emissions Reduction

Inverter Air Conditioners Find Favor among Consumers

Split ACs and Mini-Splits Surge in Demand

Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention in Air Conditioning Market

Solar Powered Air Conditioning Systems Gain Traction

Growing Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Air Conditioning Systems

Air Conditioning Systems: Innovation Trends

Start-ups Offer Innovative Solutions

Smart Air Conditioning On The Rise

Smartphone-Enabled AC Systems: A Key Innovation

AI Improves Energy Efficiency in Heating & Cooling Systems of Buildings

Cloud-Connected Air Conditioning Systems Enable Creation of Smart and Efficient Facilities

Energy Challenge Facing ACs Market

Online Sales Continue to Grab Market Share

Favorable Demographic Trends influence Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC

GE Appliances

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Trane Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46ph3j

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900