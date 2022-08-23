Log Management Global Market Report 2022: Key Players IBM, Splunk, McAfee & Others Fueling 14.48% Annual Growth Rate

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Log Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global log management market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2021 to $2.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.48%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.13%.



The log management market consists of sales of log management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise an approach to dealing with large volumes of computer-generated log messages. A log is a file generated through computer that catches activity inside the software applications or operating system. Log management is the technique of continuously acquiring, storing, processing, synthesizing, and analyzing data from various programs and applications to optimize system efficiency, uncover technical faults, better manage resources, reinforce security, and improve compliance.



The main components of log management market are solution and services. The log management solutions gathers, sort and stores log data and event logs from a variety of sources in one centralized location, which can be used to create a single point of access to all essential network and application data.

The different log management deployment methods include cloud and on-premise for different enterprise sizes including large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The various industry verticals using log management include healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, it and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, government and public utilities, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and others.



North America was the largest region in the log management market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing reliance on information technology and the generation of a huge amount of log data are propelling the growth of the log management market. Digital technologies have emerged as a key factor of economic growth, national security, and international competitiveness. The improving internet accessibility and increasing digital footprints over the internet have contributed to massive growth in the volume of data generated. It is estimated that over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, requiring more data management services. Thus, the increasing volume of data is expected to increase storage and processing needs, thus boosting the demand of the log management market during the forecast period.



Major players in the log management market are undergoing strategic agreements like partnerships, and collaborations to develop new products and expand the existing product offerings. For instance, in February 2020, US-based cybersecurity platform, Keeper Security, and US-based security intelligence company, LogRhythm, announced the joint agreement to integrate Keeper Security's vast password event data into LogRhythm's security information and event management (SIEM) platform to create a holistic view of a threat environment, allowing enterprises to more closely monitor threats and take rapid action to mitigate them.

