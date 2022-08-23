U.S. Gain Hires Ty Severson and Ashley Duplechien to Support RNG Supply Growth

Appleton, WI, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Gain, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable energy, is excited to welcome Ty Severson and Ashley Duplechien as their new directors of business development for renewable natural gas (RNG).

Within these roles, Severson and Duplechien will spearhead growth and optimization across U.S. Gain's expanding portfolio of RNG projects. From cultivating new relationships to leveraging existing partnerships, together they will grow U.S. Gain's footprint across RNG markets—identifying new opportunities to connect supply into end-uses beyond transportation.

"LCFS credit and RIN market pricing has led RNG supply to be predominantly dispensed as a transportation fuel" shared U.S. Gain's Vice President of Business Development—RNG, Bryan Nudelbacher. "However, we're beginning to see that focus shift. More organizations are turning to RNG for voluntary carbon reductions or for use as a feedstock to make other low carbon fuels—resulting in increased demand for RNG as an alternative fuel source."

Severson brings over twenty years experience in energy and renewable markets to U.S. Gain. He began his career at Cargill where he quickly became immersed in power trading, origination, and utility relations with a focus on the Southeast market. From there, Severson went on to lead new product development for Cargill's power and dielectric fluids business, focusing on utilities in the Eastern interconnect. He later accepted a position as National Renewable Solutions' Vice President of Power Marketing—a role where he brought forth their wind, solar, and storage portfolio to utility and corporate offtakers.

Most recently, Severson transitions to U.S. Gain as Avant Energy's former director of renewable energy where he worked across 13 municipals in the outlying Minneapolis suburbs—managing the offtake from an existing 8MW renewable gas to electricity facility into an RNG-only plant.

"The RNG space today feels much like the power markets did following deregulation in the late '90s to early 2000s," noted Ty. "It hasn't been fully defined—meaning it's full of opportunity. I'm excited to help grow U.S. Gain's footprint in this space while advancing the industry and making a positive impact on our climate."

Similarly, Duplechien joins U.S. Gain with a background rooted in the renewables space. She began her career in alternative fuels at Trillium as a marketing specialist and was quickly promoted to their manager of marketing and development—leading marketing and communications efforts, charitable giving initiatives, inside sales process, and public policy. From there, Duplechien transitioned roles, becoming their manager and senior manager of business development. In these roles, her focus was on heavy-duty fleet solutions for the U.S. market—including CNG, RNG, electric, and hydrogen.

Most recently, Duplechien was Trillium's general manager of client solutions. From corporate leadership to fleet managers, drivers, and key partners, she worked alongside household name clients—helping them achieve aggressive climate goals while balancing operational success with financial metrics. In tandem, Duplechien led her team's strategy for proposal writing, commercial operations, and account management across their fueling portfolio.

"In this market especially, it's crucial to be recognized as a knowledgeable, trustworthy partner. Across my former roles, I've always taken a customer-focused approach" shared Ashley. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help grow an already impressive book of business while joining a culture I believe to be second to none. I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of the U.S. Gain team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ty and Ashley to our team as they will be instrumental in securing continued RNG development and offtake agreements," noted President, Mike Koel. "Coupling their unique perspectives with proven track records, they will be indispensable resources for farmers and energy developers alike."

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable energy. Over the past ten years, we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

