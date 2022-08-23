Global Rockets and Missiles Market Report 2022: High-End Investments by Market Players to Expand Their Defense Fleet Propelling Significant Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rockets and Missiles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product, By Speed , By Guidance Mechanism, By Platform, By Launch Mode, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rockets and missiles market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increasing defense expenditure by developing countries and ongoing military modernization programs are anticipated to boost the demand for the global rockets and missiles.
Besides, high-end investments by market players to expand their defense fleet and launch advanced rockets & missiles for counter-terrorism activities are expected to propel the global rockets and missiles market growth in the coming years. Countries are actively investing in developing high-end air defense systems such as the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and hypersonic missiles that are difficult to detect by missile shields. Market players are focusing on using stealth technology in rockets & missiles, which are undetectable by missile shields. Some of the newly launched rockets & missiles in the market are high-speed cruise missiles and new generation precision-guided missile defense systems.
The global rockets and missiles market is segmented into product, speed, guidance mechanism, platform, launch mode, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on launch mode, the market is divided into the surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, subsea to surface. The surface-to-surface segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Surface to surface rockets or missiles is also known as a ground-to-ground rockets or missiles fired from the ground or sea. They are mostly utilized in land warfare operations that aim to hit the ground or maritime targets. They can be launched from hand-held or from fixed facilities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global rockets and missiles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Product:
- Cruise Missiles
- Ballistic Missiles
- Rockets
- Torpedoes
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Speed:
- Subsonic
- Supersonic
- Hypersonic
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Guidance Mechanism:
- Guided
- Unguided
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Platform:
- Airborne
- Naval
- Ground
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Launch Mode:
- Surface to Surface
- Surface to Air
- Air to Air
- Air to Surface
- Subsea to Surface
Rockets and Missiles Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia
- South Korea
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Poland
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Israel
- UAE
- Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rockets and Missiles Market
5. Global Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
6. North America Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
7. Asia Pacific Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
8. Europe & CIS Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
9. South America Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- BAE Systems
- Thales Group
- Raytheon Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- MBDA Missiles Systems
- The Boeing Company
- Leonardo UK Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl4vcq
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.