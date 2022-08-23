Dermatology Drugs Market Size [2020-2027] worth USD 63.99 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9%

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global "Dermatology Drugs Market Size" is expected to USD 63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of numerous skin diseases and disorders among the population is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 36.82 billion in 2019.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermatology-drugs-market-104432
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2020 to 2027
|Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR
|12.9%
|2027 Value Projection
|USD 63.99 billion
|Base Year
|2019
|Market Size in 2019
|USD 36.82 billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 to 2018
|No. of Pages
|135
Market Growth Drivers
Surging Patient Population to Back Growth
The growing number of patients suffering from acne, vitiligo, and dermatitis are expected to spur opportunities for market growth. According to the American Association of Dermatology in 2018, around 50 million people in the U.S had acne. The growing demand for effective products to cure skin infections and disorders coupled with high awareness among the young population will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to Australian research, more than 4% of the population are affected by acne vulgaris in long term. The growing inclination towards skin health and care among millennials can have an excellent impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing R&D investments by major companies owing to heavy demand for therapeutically effectual and cost-effective drugs will encourage the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.
Regional Analysis
Presence of Prominent Companies to Boost Market in North America
The market size in North America stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dermatology infections. The presence of major players coupled with the introduction of novel products will further aid expansion in the region. Europe is expected to grow excellently during the forecast period owing to the heavy R&D investments for the development of effective drugs. The increasing sales of dermatology products are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the care & management of acne among the population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a slow growth rate owing to the lower adoption of topical solutions coupled with a lack of awareness about medicines and therapies related to acne, dermatitis, and other skin conditions.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dermatology-drugs-market-104432
Market Segmentations
|Segmentation
|By Application
|By Route of Administration
|By Distribution Channel
|By Region
Diminished Demand for Dermatology Drugs to Impede Market amid COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has critically impacted the global market because of the weakened demand for dermatology drugs. Pharmaceutical companies producing skin-related drugs experienced massive losses owing to the lockdown imposed by governments. Thus, leading to disrupted supply and demand. Social distance regulations coupled with lower demand for mandatory prescribed dermatology medications will further restrict the growth of the market. According to the American Association of Dermatology, the dermatologists in the U.S reported an approximately 43% decline in patient consultations during the pandemic crisis. In addition, declining production and demand will simultaneously affect market sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Quick Buy – Dermatology Drugs Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104432
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Dermatology Drugs Market
- Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals (NorthBridge, Australia)
- Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)
- Galderma S.A (Lausanne, Switzerland)
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bridgewater, U.S)
- Novartis (Switzerland, Europe)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, U.K)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)
- Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)
- Other Players
Table of Contents
- Global Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- U.S.
- By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- By Application
- Canada
- By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- By Application
- U.S.
- Europe Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- U.K.
- By Application
- Acne
- Psoriasis
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Others
- By Application
- U.K.
ToC Continued…
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermatology-drugs-market-104432
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.