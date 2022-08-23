ñol

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022: Key Players LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, OraSure & Alfa Scientific Designs Driving 12.81% Annual Growth

by Globe Newswire
August 23, 2022 5:48 AM | 4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53%. The drug screening market is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.81%.

North America was the largest region in the drug screening market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the drug screening market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the drug screening market. Drug addiction is a disease that affects a person's brain and behavior, resulting in the inability to control the use of a legal or illegal drug or medication. Substances such as alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine also are considered drugs. As the drug and alcohol addiction increases, the chances of disease are higher which triggers the need for drug screening.

For instance, in June 2019 & 2020, according to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 35 million people globally suffer from drug use disorders and require treatment services. The severity and complexity of the world drug situation are increasing, revealing that the number of people who use drugs is now 30% higher than in 2009. The pandemic effects also ramp up drug risks, as cannabis intake by youth had increased by as much as four times in parts of the world. Therefore, growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the drug screening market.

The development of innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the drug screening market. Major companies operating in the drug screening market are focusing on providing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position. Additionally, due to COVID, there was a sudden change in the drug screening approach, which changed the screening methodologies and pushed the innovation and new product development by companies.

Companies are striving to develop new products such as a new drug test that is more effective and can be widely used by laboratories. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based laboratory supply and biotechnology company introduced a new drug of abuse test with supporting calibrators and controls. Named CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, it can be performed on widely used clinical chemistry analyzers, allowing a wide range of laboratories to test for the presence of Kratom. This test is only for use in criminal justice and forensics.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Products: Rapid Testing Devices; Consumables; Others
2) By Sample Type: Oral Fluid Sample; Hair Sample; Urine Sample; Breath Sample; Others
3) By End User: Drug Testing Laboratories; Workplaces; Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies; Hospitals; Drug Treatment Centers; Individual Users; Pain Management Centers; Schools and Colleges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Drug Screening Market Characteristics

3. Drug Screening Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Drug Screening

5. Drug Screening Market Size And Growth

6. Drug Screening Market Segmentation

7. Drug Screening Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Market

9. China Drug Screening Market

10. India Drug Screening Market

11. Japan Drug Screening Market

12. Australia Drug Screening Market

13. Indonesia Drug Screening Market

14. South Korea Drug Screening Market

15. Western Europe Drug Screening Market

16. UK Drug Screening Market

17. Germany Drug Screening Market

18. France Drug Screening Market

19. Eastern Europe Drug Screening Market

20. Russia Drug Screening Market

21. North America Drug Screening Market

22. USA Drug Screening Market

23. South America Drug Screening Market

24. Brazil Drug Screening Market

25. Middle East Drug Screening Market

26. Africa Drug Screening Market

27. Drug Screening Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Drug Screening Market

29. Drug Screening Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • LabCorp
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Alere
  • OraSure
  • Alfa Scientific Designs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heg3kc


