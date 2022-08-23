Acerola Extract Market size is projected to reach 24 million by 2026

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global acerola extract market size was estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value. It is driven by the rising adoption of natural food products, the increasing investments in botanical extract ingredients, and the growing demand for natural antioxidant in food and beverage products.

Acerola is a shrub or small tree bearing fruit like cherry which is red in color when ripened. Acerola is a rich source of vitamin C. It also holds vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. Acerola is used to treat or prevent scurvy, a disease caused by deficiency of vitamin C. It is also used for preventing heart disease, ‘hardening of the arteries' (atherosclerosis), blood clots, and cancer. The acerola fruit has higher amounts of vitamin C than even oranges and strawberries.

North America dominated the global acerola extract market. The market in the region is highly diversified, and manufacturers are strongly focusing on the development of advanced technology processes to cater to the demand of its end users. The market of acerola extract is fairly matured in the region. It is driven by factors such as presence of major acerola extract manufacturers, such as Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) and The Green Labs LLC (US).

Among various applications of acerola extract, meat products segment accounted for the major market share in the overall acerola extract market. Acerola extract is used as a natural antioxidant and cure accelerator in meat products.



Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Acerola extract available in the dry form are easy to manage and have better storage conditions as compared to the liquid form. These extracts are available in powdered and textured forms. Dry acerola extract has wide application in food & beverage industry.



Among nature, the conventional segment accounted for the major market share. Conventional farming of acerola has higher productivity and thus is more profitable for the growers. However, organic acerola extract is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic food, coupled with the rising disposable income

