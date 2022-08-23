LaVie™ Mom Lactation Massagers Go Viral During Breastfeeding Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August, LaVie™ Mom will donate 10% of its website sales to a variety of WIC organizations and lactation support groups helping mothers. This initiative is among the most significant donation made by the young brand to date. So far, they've raised thousands of dollars in the span of just a couple of weeks.

On top of LaVie's already exciting month, the brand's much-loved Warming Massager went viral in a recent TikTok video, which has helped them reach millions of new moms across the country. The video by mom Lynn Peats (@MamaEvy3) shows the massagers used in real-time during a pump session and accumulated over 5.5 million views, 700k likes, and 3k comments within days due to her success with the product. The response has been off the charts and even sparked a new community of breastfeeding mothers on the platform, which now serves as a communal hub of conversation and support for nursing and pumping mothers around the globe.

The NAPPA Award Winning and Amazon Best-Selling Lactation Massager helps breastfeeding and pumping mothers prevent clogged ducts, speed up milk letdown and milk flow, and reduce the discomfort associated with engorgement. The Warming Massager is an innovative hands-free version that can slip right into any pumping or nursing bra to support feeding sessions throughout the day.

"We're honored that our products are touching the lives of so many nursing and pumping mothers around the world right now," says Liz Fleming, spokesperson (and mom) at LaVie™. "It's tough out there for breastfeeding mothers, but, with the support of our amazing community, we're doing what we can to help as many mamas as possible."

The LaVie™ Lactation Massagers, Warming Massagers, Pump Strap™, and other game-changing breastfeeding accessories can be found at laviemom.com, Amazon, Target.com, and other major retailers.

About LaVie™ Mom: LaVie™ Mom was inspired by the breastfeeding journey and challenges of nursing mothers who, for so long, could only lean on unreliable solutions like combs and electric toothbrushes to relieve the painful and frustrating symptoms associated with breastfeeding, such as clogged ducts and engorgement. We made it our mission to create solutions that help, starting with the NAPPA Award Winning and Amazon Best Selling LaVie™ Lactation Massager, which was originally released in 2017 as the first of its kind on the market. Since then, the company has received over 15,000 reviews from happy customers worldwide and has helped 400,000 mothers across the globe find success while breastfeeding. The products are recognized by Parents, Romper, Yahoo, SheKows, and The Bump as go-to tools for lactating mothers. LaVie™ Mom is also used in over 100 hospitals, lactation clinics, and WIC programs as it continues to be a guiding light for nursing mothers and medical professionals everywhere. For more information, please visit laviemom.com.

