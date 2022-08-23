Global Medical Ceramics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market, by Material, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical ceramics are products that are biocompatible and aid in repairing or replacing musculoskeletal hard connective tissues. The ceramic materials used for medical purposes are not the same as porcelain type ceramic materials. Medical ceramic is closely related to extremely durable metal oxides that are primarily used in dental and orthopedic applications as implants or replacements. Ceramic material with high-purity, high-density, and fine-grained polycrystalline alumina is used for load-bearing hip prostheses.

Furthermore, other bio-ceramic implants can serve as porous media to support the ingrowth of new bone tissue such as materials that bio-react with bone, or as scaffolds that are completely resorbed after establishing a template for tissue growth. The inherent brittleness of traditional ceramics has limited their ability to compete with ductile metals and polymers for technical applications like oil-free bearings in food processing equipment, aerospace turbine blades, nuclear fuel rods, lightweight armour, cutting tools.

However, over the last 100 years innovative techniques in the fabrication of ceramics have led to their use as high-tech materials like zirconia. Inert bioceramic, such as ZrO2 and Al2O3, have inherently low levels of reactivity compared to other materials such as polymers and metals as well as surface reactive or bio-inert ceramics and they are expected to be non-toxic, non-allergenic, and non-carcinogenic for a life-time in a human body.

Common ceramic compositions and processes include zirconia ceramics, alumina ceramics, hot isostatic pressure, injection molding technology, and ceramics in electronic devices. Some common applications of medical ceramics include: X-ray tubes, pressure sensors, dental screws and bridges, femoral head implants for hip replacement, hand tools, valves, and fillers. Increasing prevalence of joint-related diseases and dental problems had led to development of new technologies and methods.



Market Dynamics

The key players in the market are focusing on developing new ceramics to be used in various medical applications. For instance, in March 2017, CeramTec launched its newly developed dental ceramic, Zirconium Oxide Bright, at International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany. The material combines high translucency and high strength and is suitable for all dental prostheses treatments.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical ceramics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global medical ceramics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include CoorsTek Medical, H.C. Starck GmbH, Tosoh Corporation, Noritake Co., Ltd., 3M ESPE, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Ceramtec, Pl Ceramic GmbH, Lithoz, and Kyocera Corporation

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global medical ceramics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical ceramic market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Material

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario

Technology Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Pricing Analysis

PEST Analysis

PORTER'S Five Forces

4. Global Medical Ceramics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overall Impact

Government Initiatives

COVID-19 Impact on the market

5. Global Medical Ceramics Market, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Bio-inert

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Aluminum Oxide

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Zirconia

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Carbon

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Bio-active

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Hydroxyapatite (HAP)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017- 2030, (US$ Million)

Glass and Bioglass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017- 2030, (US$ Million)

Zirconia Alumina Composite

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017- 2030, (US$ Million)

Bio-resorbable

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Piezo Ceramics

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Medical Ceramics Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Surgical Implants

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Dental Implants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Orthopedic Implants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

qOther Implants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Medical Tool and Devices

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Prosthetics

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Medical Ceramics Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017-2030

Regional Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Material , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country/Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

3M

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

CoorsTek Medical

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

H.C. Starck GmbH

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Tosoh Corporation

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Ceramtec

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Pl Ceramic GmbH

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Lithoz

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plans

Kyocera Corpration

Company Overview

Technology Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Future Plan

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zlljw

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900