Flourishing Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors to Open New Avenues for Hole Opener Manufacturers, Reveals Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hole opener market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.32 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the decade. Between 2017 and 2021, the market registered annual growth of 0.8%.



Hole opener systems are in high demand not just in offshore but also onshore oil & gas fields. Since hole opener systems provide significant benefits to existing wells for drilling operations, they are becoming increasingly popular across the world. Use of a hole opener system increases exploratory operations in oil & gas and mining fields. As a result, in the near future, rising investigation of unconventional reservoirs and mining will open up lucrative potential for hole opener makers.

Additionally, mud gas separators are in high demand across a wide range of industries; for example, shale reservoirs and water management. Because of its poor permeability and porosity, shale gas cannot be drilled using traditional methods. The potential from shale reservoirs is projected to be over 6 trillion barrels as compared to less than 1.5 trillion barrels from conventional resources. 80% of shale oil resources are in the United States, whereas, a substantial portion of shale gas reservoirs are in India. For hole opener suppliers, these unusual resources will open up attractive options in the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hole opener market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to be valued at US$ 2.32 billion by 2032.

Under cutter type, roller cones dominate the market at a valuation of US$ 1.15 billion in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 39.5% market share in 2021.

Together, MEA and Latin America are likely to hold 38.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

Demand for hole openers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.8% and 3.3% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, over the forecast period.





Market Development

To build a solid consumer base, prominent manufacturers are partnering with oil & gas companies. Furthermore, expanding unconventional reserve exploration efforts in the Middle East & Africa, North America, and East Asia are expected to generate several prospects for strategic capital expansion and partnership over the next years.

Market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings due to the increased demand for hole openers from several end use industries such as water, mining, and oil & gas.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent hole opener manufacturers are Atlas Copco Secoroc, Bit Brokers International, Drilling Tools International, Drillstar Industries, Ocma, Radius HDD Direct, Raymonds Supply, Schlumberger, Sovonex Technology, Tasman Oil Tools, Titan Tools Services Ltd, Torquato, TRANSCO, and Transco Manufacturing.

Market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings due to the increased demand for hole openers from a variety of end-use industries, both offshore and onshore. They are also using their capital and resources on R&D while attempting to increase their geographical footprint.

For instance :

In March 2022, Schlumberger was awarded a gas drilling project by Saudi Aramco. To improve customer performance, the integrated well construction project will employ specialized drilling technology, digital solutions, and regional domain experience.

In Sept. 2021, Epiroc unveiled the Valoria VA20, a brand-new water well drilling rig. Africa, Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Latin America are among the markets where the all-new VA20 rig is offered.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of hole openers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Hole Opener Industry Research

Hole Opener Market by Cutter Type : Roller Cone Cutters Mill Tooth Interrupted Uninterrupted TCI (Tungsten Carbide Inserts) Drag Cutters PDC (Polycrystalline Diamond Compact) ADD (Advanced Drilling Design)

Hole Opener Market by Number of Cutter : Up to 3 Cutter Hole Openers 3 to 5 Cutter Hole Openers Above 5 Cutter Hole Openers

Hole Opener Market by Diameter Size : Less than 20 Inch Hole Openers 20 to 40 Inch Hole Openers Above 40 Inch Hole Openers

Hole Opener Market by Deployment : Onshore Hole Openers Offshore Hole Openers

Hole Opener Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hole opener market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of cutter type (roller cones, (mill tooth (interrupted, uninterrupted), TCI (tungsten carbide inserts)), drag (PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact), ADD (advanced drilling design))), number of cutters (up to 3, 3 to 5, above 5), diameter size (less than 20 inches, 20 to 40 inches, above 40 inches), and deployment (onshore, offshore), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

