Proactive news headlines including Corazon Mining, Magmatic Resources, Carnavale Resources and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Corazon Mining Ltd CZN has intersected favourable rock types with low-levels of nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation from drilling at its flagship project, the 100%-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the province of Manitoba, Canada. Click here
- Magmatic Resources Ltd MAG has intercepted visible copper sulphide mineralisation from drilling at the Corvette prospect, part of its 100%-owned Myall Project, making the project a potentially significant copper-gold discovery. Click here
- Midas Minerals Ltd has inked an option agreement with Carnavale Resources Ltd CAV to purchase the 48-square-kilometre Barracuda nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) project (licence E58/551) in Western Australia, host to part of the Wondinong PGE target zone which also shares ground with Midas' Challa Project. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd AVL has embarked on a new diamond drilling program to support a resource update at its namesake vanadium play in Gabanintha, WA. Click here
- St George Mining Ltd SGQ has completed its maiden diamond drilling program at the Paterson Project in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, discovering the potential for a large mineral system at the project. Click here
- Rumble Resources Ltd RTR has intersected significant zones of zinc-lead sulphides from drilling at the western extension of the Earaheedy project's Chinook zinc-lead deposit in Western Australia, expanding the growth potential of the project. Click here
- GTI Energy Ltd GTR has all the necessary permits and bonds in place to kickstart drilling at its Great Divide Basin in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming. Click here
- Hartshead Resources NL HHR has inked a deal with global oil titan Shell to complete a three-month engineering study for its phase one gas field development. Click here
- Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has welcomed promising new gold drilling results from its 100%-owned Binduli and Black Flag project areas, which lie 5 kilometres west and 30 kilometres northwest respectively of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields. Click here
- Provaris Energy Ltd PV has attracted the award of major project status for the Tiwi H2 Project from the Northern Territory Government, having been recognised for its significance and economic benefit to the Territory and the traditional owners of the Tiwi Islands. Click here
- Jindalee Resources Ltd JRL continues to keep the drill bit spinning at targets across the McDermitt Lithium project in Oregon, USA. Click here
- FYI Resources Ltd FYI has appointed global engineering firm Hatch Ltd to work on its jointly developed high purity alumina (HPA) project. Click here
- Carnavale Resources Ltd CAV has inked an option agreement for the sale of its Barracuda nickel-copper-platinum group element project licence, near Mt Magnet in WA, with Midas Resources MDS Ltd. Click here
