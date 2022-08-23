Eyeliner Market Worth USD 2267.36 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeliner market research report is an expert's analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Eyeliner market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects cover market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Eyeliner is a cosmetic applied as a line round the eyes to accentuate them. Eyeliner market size was valued at USD 1561.44 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2267.36 million by 2027.

Cream

Gel

Liquid

Pencil

Others

Age<15

Age 15-25

Age 25-35

Age 35-50

Age>50

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Hourglass

Stila

Urban Decay

Ardency

Clinique

Becca

Bobbi Burberry

BareMinerals

Black up

Anastasia

Yves Saint Laurent

Shiseido

Dior

Benefit

NARS

Blinc

Estee Lauder

Giorgio

Bobbi Brown

Lancome

1 Eyeliner Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Eyeliner Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Eyeliner Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Eyeliner Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Eyeliner Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Eyeliner Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Eyeliner Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

