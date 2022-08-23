Direct Marketing Services Market Worth USD 6512.99 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Marketing Services Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Direct Marketing Services market during the forecast period.
In short, the Direct Marketing Services market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Direct Marketing Services market in any way.
Direct marketing is a promotional method that involves presenting information about your company, product, or service to your target customer without the use of an advertising middleman. Direct Marketing Services market size was valued at USD 5702.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6512.99 million by 2027.
Direct Marketing Services Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Direct Mail
- Telemarketing
- Email Marketing
- Text (SMS) Marketing
- Other
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Business to Business
- Business to Government
- Business to Consumers
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Direct Marketing Services Market: -
- Aimia
- SourceLink
- Rapp
- DigitasLBi
- BBDO
- OgilvyOne
- Merkle
- Leo Burnett
- Wunderman
- Acxiom
- Harland Clarke Corp
- MRM//McCann
- FCB
- Epsilon
- Harte-Hanks Direct
- SapientNitro
Key Benefits of Direct Marketing Services Market Research Report:
- Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
In-depth analysis of the Direct Marketing Services Market
- Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report
