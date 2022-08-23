Best Lawyers in America 2023 honors Amy Waller, Dallas Commercial Real Estate Lawyer at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP

Dallas, TX, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Amy Waller has been recognized on the list on the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America®.
Waller is recognized for her work in Commercial Real Estate Law. She handles many real estate transactions involving the sale and purchase of commercial properties. In her time at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP, she has represented clients in matters such as commercial leasing, title work, and property development. Waller is also a licensed real estate sales agent, giving her unique insights that complement her legal work. This is the first year Waller has been included on the Best Lawyers in America list.
"I'm very happy to receive this recognition from best lawyers and I appreciate the professional validation from my peers in the legal community," said Amy Waller, a Dallas-based commercial real estate lawyer at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP. "I love the process of working with a client on the full lifecycle of a commercial real estate project. I really get to the know the client and it's gratifying to play a role in helping them achieve their business goals."
Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.
Attachment
Scherri McGinn Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP 214-294-4303 smcginn@cplalaw.com Sheila Sheley Sheley Marketing LLC 214-734-6424 scsheley@sheleymarketing.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.