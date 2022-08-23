Best Lawyers in America 2023 honors Amy Waller, Dallas Commercial Real Estate Lawyer at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP

Dallas, TX, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Amy Waller has been recognized on the list on the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America®.

Waller is recognized for her work in Commercial Real Estate Law. She handles many real estate transactions involving the sale and purchase of commercial properties. In her time at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP, she has represented clients in matters such as commercial leasing, title work, and property development. Waller is also a licensed real estate sales agent, giving her unique insights that complement her legal work. This is the first year Waller has been included on the Best Lawyers in America list.

"I'm very happy to receive this recognition from best lawyers and I appreciate the professional validation from my peers in the legal community," said Amy Waller, a Dallas-based commercial real estate lawyer at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP. "I love the process of working with a client on the full lifecycle of a commercial real estate project. I really get to the know the client and it's gratifying to play a role in helping them achieve their business goals."

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

